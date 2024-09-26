New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - According to Gartner's CMO survey, digital platforms claim over half of all paid media spending, taking 57.1% of all marketing budgets in 2024. DesignRush identifies the top digital marketing firms that leverage digital channels to maximize their clients' budgets while having the most impact and reach.
The same survey reveals that despite marketing budgets dropping to 7.7%, CMOs prioritize digital media spending in top channels like search, social advertising, and digital display. This strategic shift underscores how marketing teams focus more on digital strategies to boost revenue.
Recognizing this massive potential to drive business growth, DesignRush, a leading B2B marketplace, has selected the most capable digital marketing agencies. These experts craft personalized, data-driven initiatives that boost engagement and sales, from targeted paid media campaigns to comprehensive SEO efforts and more.
The top digital marketing companies in September are:
- Digital Panda - digitalpanda.agency
- Southpaw Marketing - southpawmkt.com
- Maan Digital Solutions - maandigitalsolutions.com
- The Digital Dance - thedigitaldance.com
- Cloud Services Group - csgpakistan.com
- Trendway Marketing - trendwaymarketing.com
- Ongshon Digital - ongshondigital.com
- Wirelink Digital - wirelinkdigital.com
- RICHWORKS Media & Digital - richworks.media
- Ayana Consulting Sàrl - ayana.global
- EchoFetch LLC - echofetch.com
- Chammach - chammach.agency
- Neoverse Technologies - nvtech.io
- Digiscaping LLC - digiscaping.com
- Indian Online Marketing - indianonlinemarketing.com
- WeBeeSocial - webeesocial.ca
- LEALTIC Ltd - lealtic.com.br
- 8 Core Digital Marketing Agency - 8coremarketing.com
- Barkline - barkline.io
- Mumbai Web Design - mumbaiwebdesign.in
- Wibui - wibui.com
- GSH Online Media - gshmedia.com
- The Social Byte - thesocialbyte.com
- Againstmedia - againstmedia.io
- Omnidrome - omnidrome.com
- The Dobbins Group - dobbins-group.com
- Lighthouse Digital Marketing LLC - lighthouse-digitalmarketing.com
- NeoPerformance Servicos de Midia LTDA - neoperformance.com
- Stir It Up Interactive Pvt Ltd - siui.in
- Sarah Stiffin - sarahstiffin.com
Brands can explore the top digital marketing companies by location, size, average hourly rate, and portfolio on DesignRush.
