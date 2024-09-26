Shanghai Sunmi Technology Co., Ltd.: SUNMI's Global Headquarters Opens in 2024: Advancing Global Strategy and Ushering in a New Chapter for Business IoT

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNMI recently celebrated the grand opening of its Global Headquarters in Singapore with an exciting event led by founder and CEO, Jack Lin. This milestone occasion brought together esteemed guests from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and top executives from major finance, software, and retail companies, who joined SUNMI's key partners in sparking engaging discussions about the promising future of "Business 4.0."

Established in 2013, SUNMI has expanded across key regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, reaching over 200 countries and regions. Collaborating with over 54,000 partners worldwide, SUNMI has developed comprehensive digital solutions across the retail, food and beverage, finance, healthcare, and service sectors. From products and solutions to service innovations, SUNMI has created a multi-faceted perceptual network, fostering a dynamic global Business Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

The launch of the Global Headquarters in Singapore marks a pivotal step in SUNMI's global expansion and strategic transformation. This new hub accelerates its "Business 4.0" goals, enriching the product portfolio and introducing third-generation innovations. The new products and services offer businesses worldwide more efficient and user-friendly digital solutions, paving the way for advanced business terminals.

Also unveiled was SUNMI Home in Singapore, a brand-new experiential space for digitalized stores. This SUNMI Home offers a hands-on experience with the latest third-gen flagship products and is the first globally to feature HYPER Wi-Fi technology. This space provides scenario-based business solutions and a comprehensive immersive experience, connecting partners across Asia-Pacific and beyond, empowering businesses with digitalized tools to streamline online-offline integration and enhance physical retail operations.

The same day, SUNMI hosted a seminar to unveil its globalization strategy and innovations, aligning its global roadmap with localized services. Attendees included representatives from local government agencies and major firms in payment, finance, and retail, who explored the future of retail digitalization.

As a trailblazer in the IoT sector, SUNMI continues to drive the industry forward with its cutting-edge product development and visionary strategies. The inauguration of SUNMI's Global Headquarters marks a significant milestone in its journey, signaling an enhanced global strategy, a sharper focus on its development objectives, and a renewed commitment to driving innovation.

