Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, released its annual We Care Sustainability Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Endava's focus remained on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues that are most relevant to its business. Endava also made significant progress with its environmental agenda by getting its near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets, and overall science-based net-zero target, approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

John Cotterell, Endava's CEO, said, "We Care is in our DNA. We are committed to making a positive impact and supporting our people, customers and the communities where we live and work. Our sustainability journey is moving forward and I am delighted that in this report we announce our science-based emissions reduction targets approved by SBTi."

Organised around five key areas of focus, the We Care approach articulates Endava's priorities in relation to its people, social impact, environmental impact, operational responsibility and innovation and data integrity. The report provides a comprehensive view of the company's achievements and continued efforts on sustainability topics.

As a growing global organisation, Endava embraces strategic improvements to enhance its people's skills and capabilities while fostering innovation. Endava also continues to raise awareness internally of the importance of operating responsibly, driving sustainability through the supply chain and providing meaningful support in its local communities.

Endava supports its clients in their sustainability journeys by leveraging industry expertise, ESG partnerships and green software capabilities.

John continued: "We are dedicated to helping our customers drive real impact and meaningful change globally. As AI is set to drive the new era of digital transformation, our commitment to innovation excellence is evident in the design of our agentic AI Industry Accelerator, Morpheus. In our latest We Care Sustainability Report, we share more about our focus on developing AI skills across our delivery locations and embedding AI in our daily engineering work."

Endava's 2024 We Care Sustainability Report can be downloaded here.

About Endava

We are a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling our customers to drive real impact and meaningful change. By combining world-class engineering, deep industry expertise and a customer-centric mindset, we consult and partner with our customers to create technological solutions that fuel transformation and empower businesses to succeed in the AI-driven digital shift. From ideation to production, we support our customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of June 30, 2024, 12,085 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," "may," "will", and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding Endava's ability to meet its emissions reduction targets, Endava's strategic initiatives related to its ESG agenda, industry trends, including those related to the development of AI, and Endava's ability to achieve its goal of making a positive impact on its people, customers, investors, supply chain and the communities in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk that Endava may not be able to achieve its We Care and other sustainability goals, the risk that standards for tracking and reporting ESG metrics may change over time resulting in significant revisions to our current goals and risks related to Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Endava's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 19, 2024 and in future filings Endava makes with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925280997/en/

Contacts:

Investors

Laurence Madsen, Investor Relations

investors@endava.com