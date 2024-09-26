Infodash Announces Strategic Partnership With BigHand Business Intelligence

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Infodash, a leading provider of intranet and extranet solutions for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms, is excited to announce its partnership with global software provider BigHand for its Business Intelligence solution. This collaboration helps law firms enhance financial awareness and transparency by integrating quantitative financial metrics with unstructured data like documents from the DMS, CRM contacts, client and matter details, etc. This integration enables lawyers to view client financial metrics on Infodash client pages; integrating these KPIs into intranet pages will boost visibility and help users align efforts to optimize them.

"We're thrilled to join forces with BigHand Business Intelligence to deliver exceptional value to our clients," said Ted Theodoropoulos, CEO of Infodash. "BigHand is the market leader for Business Intelligence, and this partnership is a significant step in our strategy to create best-in-class solutions for the legal industry. Together, we will provide personalized and actionable performance data to every law firm employee, helping firms improve productivity across the board."

"BigHand has always focused on ensuring our clients get the most value from their investments, not only from our software but also through our partnerships with other legal tech providers. By aligning with industry leaders, we ensure a seamless experience for our mutual clients," said Bri McCrory, CMO of BigHand.

Rod Wittenberg, VP of Sales for Financial Productivity at BigHand, added, "We've known Ted and the Infodash team for a long time and can see the value their solution is bringing to the legal sector. When we spoke to some of our clients about the potential partnership, they were quite excited, and we already have clients in the rollout phase."

About the Integration

Joint Infodash and BigHand customers will have an out-of-the-box ability to display dynamic financial metrics on intranet pages with a point-and-click interface. Content owners can display charts, graphs, data tables, and user-specific metrics on any intranet page, complemented by people data, experience information, case details, and documents, among other information, to create unprecedented insights for users. A native API integration ensures that Infodash calls to the BigHand Business Intelligence data cube are real-time, ensuring the latest and most accurate information is displayed to the user.

About Infodash

Infodash is a unified intranet and extranet platform designed for Am Law 200 firms, providing a centralized hub for data and information, seamlessly integrating with your Microsoft ecosystem. Infodash helps professionals stay connected, collaborate, and boost productivity by bringing together financial data, firm directories, calendars, and more. For more information, email info@getinfodash.com or visit getinfodash.com.

About BigHand

BigHand provides technology solutions that give legal professionals data-driven insights to improve value and profits. With tools for lawyer and staff productivity, financial performance, and matter pricing, BigHand helps firms enhance their operations and deliver a better client experience. BigHand works with 4,200 global law firms, including 82% of Am Law 200 and 83% of UK Top-200 firms. For more information, visit BigHand.com or email Briana.mccrory@bighand.com.

