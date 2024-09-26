Zenlytic Secures $9 Million in Series A Funding Led by M13 to Scale AI Data Analyst

AI analyst is a co-worker - not a copilot - so everyone can have their own dedicated data analyst

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Zenlytic , the world's first self-serve business intelligence (BI) platform, announced today the successful closure of its $9 million Series A funding round. M13 led the round with participation from new and existing investors including Bain Capital Ventures , Primary Ventures , Company Ventures , Correlation Ventures , and 14 Peaks , as well as several strategic angel investors.

Zenlytic challenges the limitations of legacy business intelligence by offering a forward-looking approach to data analysis. Traditional BI has often required a blend of deep analytics skills and domain expertise to uncover valuable insights- skills that just 11% of people say they possess . As a result, many organizations operate with an unclear view of the world.

Zenlytic's platform features Zoë, an advanced AI data analyst that extends beyond the role of a copilot or a simple text-to-SQL tool. Zoë is an autonomous data agent capable of answering complex, high-value questions. With full access to the platform's suite of BI functionalities, Zoë empowers users to extract actionable insights from their data effortlessly.

This capability is driven by Zenlytic's cognitive layer-an automated data model that ensures consistent calculations, robust security, and data governance. By streamlining the path to insights, Zenlytic enables rapid data-driven decision-making, helping organizations see the world more clearly and creatively.

"This is a huge milestone for Zenlytic as we advance our mission to democratize data analytics," said Ryan Janssen, CEO and co-founder at Zenlytic. "We're excited to partner with M13 and other investors to scale our engineering and commercial teams. The world needs an analytics platform that people can actually use."

The funding will primarily be allocated to further develop Zenlytic's engineering capabilities, accelerate product innovation, and expand its market reach. This strategic investment will also bolster the platform's commercial operations, enabling Zenlytic to better serve its diverse customer base.

"We are excited to partner with Zenlytic on its journey to redefine how organizations harness the power of data and deliver across the organization seamlessly," said Karl Alomar, M13's Managing Partner. "Zenlytic's commitment to innovation and user-centric design aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth and success."

ABOUT ZENLYTIC:

Zenlytic is the world's first self-serve business intelligence (BI) platform, empowering users with re-imagined dashboards, self-serve exploration, and a generative AI data analyst to unlock actionable insights from their data effortlessly. From retail and tech startups to manufacturing companies, Zenlytic delivers a full suite of business intelligence for all types of organizations. Learn more at: https://www.zenlytic.com/ .

ABOUT M13:

M13 is an early-stage (seed and Series A) venture capital firm that invests in visionary founders building disruptive software businesses. Established in 2016 and with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, the firm is a full-stack partner that brings its deep bench of full-time operators to help founders outperform and build category-defining companies. M13's portfolio includes more than 200 direct investments, with 25 exits to date. Learn more at: www.m13.co .

