ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ozmo Unveils Conversational Support

The tech support solutions company launches new AI-powered virtual assistant for effortless customer service

BLACKSBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Ozmo, a leading provider of customer support solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Ozmo Conversational Support, a new virtual assistant designed to enhance the customer experience within Ozmo Self Serve. This innovative feature leverages generative AI to deliver authoritative, real-time solutions to complex device and app inquiries.

Ozmo Conversational Support

Ozmo Conversational Support
New AI-powered virtual assistant from Ozmo.

"Ozmo Conversational Support represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize customer service," said Brian Cross, Vice President of Product at Ozmo. "As the industry evolves, it's essential that we stay ahead by providing innovative, AI-powered tools that meet the growing demand for fast, reliable support. The launch of our virtual agent empowers our customers to deliver seamless, self-serve solutions, ensuring they can keep up with the changing expectations of their users."

Ozmo Conversational Support provides trusted answers to unstructured device and app support inquiries, leveraging a rich library that extends beyond static answers. This library includes Ozmo's trusted answers, customer-specific content, industry-approved sources and original equipment manufacturer materials, ensuring users receive the most accurate and reliable solutions.

By providing users with instant, dependable answers, Ozmo Conversational Support empowers customers to resolve issues quickly and efficiently, minimizing the need for human intervention and reducing support costs.

The virtual assistant is a key addition to the company's self-serve solution, enhancing the user experience by enabling customers to confidently resolve issues on their own. This aligns with Ozmo's mission to offer advanced tools that reduce reliance on traditional support channels and increase customer satisfaction.

Ozmo Conversational Support is now available as part of the Ozmo Self Serve product offering. For more information or to schedule a demo of Ozmo Conversational Support, please visit www.ozmo.com.

About Ozmo

Ozmo is a leading provider of enterprise tech support solutions, empowering organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences. With a focus on seamless issue resolution, extensible answers and customer satisfaction, Ozmo revolutionizes the way companies provide support in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Contact Information:

Anna Ellison
Marketing & Communications Specialist
anna.ellison@ozmo.com
+1 540 443 5000

SOURCE: Ozmo

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
