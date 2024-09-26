Bear Grill LLC: Bear Grill's Sponsorship of the Southwest Chef Showdown

Bear Grill Sponsors Southwest Chef Showdown at Barrett-Jackson Phoenix Show

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Bear Grill, a pioneer in luxury outdoor kitchen systems and grilling equipment, proudly announces its sponsorship of the Southwest Chef Showdown, part of the prestigious World Food Championships (WFC) event, taking place at the renowned Barrett-Jackson Phoenix Show. The competition will be held from October 10-13, 2024, at WestWorld of Scottsdale, offering an unforgettable experience for BBQ enthusiasts, culinary professionals, and outdoor living aficionados.

This collaboration between Bear Grill and the WFC represents a new level of innovation in the outdoor culinary world, where the finest chefs will demonstrate their expertise using Bear Grill's high-end, luxury grilling appliances. The Southwest Chef Showdown, a celebrated part of the WFC, is known for bringing together top culinary talent from around the globe, and Bear Grill is honored to sponsor such a prestigious event.

Empowering the Outdoor Cooking Experience

"Partnering with the World Food Championships and sponsoring the Southwest Chef Showdown aligns perfectly with Bear Grill's mission to elevate the outdoor cooking experience," said William Curtis, CEO of Bear Grill. "We are thrilled to support such an iconic event that showcases the world's best chefs while allowing us to present our latest innovations in luxury grilling systems."

Bear Grill's cutting-edge outdoor kitchen solutions will be featured during the event, demonstrating how their products bring professional-grade quality to the backyard chef. Attendees will enjoy live demonstrations of Bear Grill's premier grills and outdoor appliances, gaining expert insights into the art of grilling.

Event Highlights:

Southwest Chef Showdown, Sponsored by Bear Grill: A thrilling competition featuring the best chefs from around the world competing in a fast-paced BBQ showdown.

Live Product Demonstrations: Experience the latest outdoor kitchen innovations from Bear Grill with expert-led demos.

Interactive Cooking Sessions: Learn new techniques from top chefs and discover new ways to enhance your outdoor cooking skills.

Exclusive Promotions: Attendees can take advantage of special event-only offers and promotions on Bear Grill's luxury outdoor kitchen systems.

Bear Grill's sponsorship of the Southwest Chef Showdown at the Barrett-Jackson show signals its commitment to inspiring and enhancing outdoor cooking through innovative products designed to meet the needs of BBQ enthusiasts and professionals alike.

A Perfect Stage for Culinary Excellence

The Barrett-Jackson Fall Auction is recognized as one of the most prestigious events in the automotive world, attracting a passionate crowd of enthusiasts. This event provides an ideal venue for Bear Grill to engage with a discerning audience, demonstrating how its premium outdoor kitchen systems can enhance the culinary experience at home.

About Bear Grill Bear Grill is a leader in luxury outdoor kitchen systems, offering high-performance grilling appliances, power burners, and outdoor kitchen accessories. Known for their innovation, superior craftsmanship, and commitment to excellence, Bear Grill products are designed to elevate the outdoor cooking experience for BBQ enthusiasts and professionals. For more information, visit www.BearGrill.io.

About World Food Championships (WFC) The World Food Championships is the largest and most prestigious food sport competition in the world. Featuring top chefs from around the globe, WFC showcases culinary expertise across 12 categories, including Barbecue, Seafood, Desserts, and more. Since its inception in 2012, the event has attracted participants from over 40 countries. For more information, visit worldfoodchampionships.com.

