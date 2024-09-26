CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces Record Revenue Increase of 1405.46% Since February 2024

The U.S. CBD consumer health market size was estimated at USD 7.81 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 31.11 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.79% from 2024 to 2033

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL), a leading innovator in the CBD and wellness industry, is proud to announce an extraordinary revenue increase of 1405.46% since February 2024. This exceptional growth highlights the company's successful strategic initiatives and the increasing market demand for its premium CBD products.

"This significant milestone reflects our commitment to innovation, quality, and expanding our market footprint," stated Lisa Nelson, President and CEO of CBD Life Sciences Inc. "Our team's dedication to developing high-quality products and forging valuable partnerships has driven this growth, and we are confident in our ability to sustain this momentum as we continue to broaden our reach."

Key Drivers of Growth

CBD Life Sciences Inc. attributes this remarkable growth to several key factors, including the launch of the Mellow Mornings nano CBD Coffee Creamer, the introduction of CBDL's products into the Walmart Marketplace, and strategic agreements such as the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a cannabis dispensary which positions the company for further expansion into new markets.

Product Innovation and Market Expansion

The company has been a pioneer in utilizing advanced nanotechnology to enhance the bioavailability and effectiveness of its CBD products, providing consumers with superior options in the wellness space. Innovative offerings like the Mellow Mornings Coffee Creamer and the newly developed nutritional supplement powder, which features a unique blend of reishi mushroom extract, lion's mane mushroom extract, and ashwagandha root extract, have been well-received by a growing customer base.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, CBD Life Sciences Inc. is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory. The company is actively pursuing additional market opportunities and collaborations with high-profile athletes, brands, and influencers to further elevate its brand presence.

"We are thrilled by the progress we have made since February and are committed to maintaining this momentum," added Nelson. "As we continue to innovate and expand our product portfolio, we remain focused on delivering exceptional value to our customers and shareholders."

For more information about CBD Life Sciences Inc. and its innovative products, please visit www.thecbdvault.com

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) is a leading CBD and wellness company dedicated to improving lives through high-quality, scientifically formulated products. With a diverse portfolio that includes CBD tinctures, topicals, edibles, and more, CBD Life Sciences Inc. is committed to enhancing the well-being of its customers by delivering safe and effective solutions.

IR Contact: cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc's, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Lisa Nelson

CEO

cbdvaultaz@gmail.com

4802091720

