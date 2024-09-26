Hydrosat Expands Presence in Latin America to Drive Digital Agriculture Innovation

Strategic Contracts with EE Print Pack, Rex Irrigación Huasteca, and Grupo INDERS Set the Stage for Regional Growth and Agricultural Sustainability

Hydrosat, the climate tech company leveraging thermal imagery to measure water stress in agriculture and mitigate the effects of climate change, today announced four new commercial agreements with key partners in Latin America: EE Print Pack, Rex Irrigación Huasteca and Grupo INDERS. These strategic customers signify a major expansion of Hydrosat's presence in the region, providing growers across Mexico and Guatemala with innovative data-driven tools to improve water use efficiency, increase crop yields, and promote sustainable agriculture.

At the heart of these agreements is Hydrosat's IrriWatch platform, which delivers daily, high-resolution field intelligence using satellite-based thermal infrared data. IrriWatch provides farmers with precise irrigation recommendations, including a 7-day planner that advises the optimal day to irrigate and the exact water requirements. Leveraging proprietary algorithms, the platform offers critical insights on essential crop conditions, such as leaf and soil temperatures, soil moisture, water use, and overall agricultural productivity. This actionable intelligence helps maximize yields while minimizing water consumption, supporting fertilizer management through leaf nitrogen monitoring, facilitating carbon sequestration analysis, and delivering hyper-local weather data.

Hydrosat's partnerships span various sectors of the agricultural landscape, addressing unique regional needs through cutting-edge digital solutions. EE Print Pack, a prominent agribusiness supplier, will bring Hydrosat's technology in Mexico via its newly launched Agrolika division. "Our collaboration with Hydrosat is the next step in modernizing agriculture across Mexico," said Ing. Alonso García, CEO of EE Print Pack. "By incorporating Hydrosat's data-driven insights, we are equipping farmers with the tools they need to optimize water usage and improve yields, which is vital for both economic growth and environmental sustainability,"

In the Huasteca region, Rex Irrigación Huasteca will also integrate IrriWatch into its offerings, providing real-time, actionable insights for crop and livestock producers. "IrriWatch is a tool that allows farmers to monitor their fields reliably and accurately to obtain the highest productivity," said Ing. Luis Martínez Rosete, General Manager at Rex Irrigación Huasteca. "All Mexican farmers need this tool to make decisions based on real-time data from their fields. Together, we are enabling producers to increase yields while promoting responsible resource management."

Additionally, Hydrosat has secured a new contract with Grupo INDERS in Mexico. This agreement will extend the reach of Hydrosat's advanced technology to small, medium, and large-scale agricultural operations across Latin America. Through this partnership, Hydrosat will help foster sustainable farming practices by delivering critical insights to producers in their respective countries and the wider Latin American region.

This new partnership builds on Hydrosat's existing success in Latin America. The company has collaborated with clients like Magdalena in Guatemala and EcoSuelo in Chile, supporting digital agriculture advancements in sugarcane production and innovative ag-tech solutions. These collaborations have delivered tangible results, including improved water management and optimized fertilization practices.

"Our mission at Hydrosat is to democratize access to satellite based insights for agriculture customers around the world. Through partnerships such as these, Hydrosat can enable hard working growers of all sizes and in all regions to benefit from satellite data to help them make the critical decisions that they face every day with greater confidence and more perfect information," said Pieter Fossel, CEO and co-founder of Hydrosat. "Our new contracts in Mexico and Guatemala not only broaden our reach in Latin America but also demonstrate the growing demand for innovative agricultural solutions. Hydrosat's satellite data and IrriWatch platform are powerful tools in the hands of growers no matter where they are in the world or what crops they are producing. Our strategy is to make these tools as accessible as possible and these partnerships help us to do just that."

With its global reach, Hydrosat supports customers in 43 countries and manages over 4 million acres of farmland. The company's data-driven solutions have helped growers increase yields by as much as 50% while reducing water use by up to 30%. These new partnerships reinforce Hydrosat's commitment to empowering farmers in Latin America to maximize both productivity and sustainability.

For more information about how Hydrosat is helping growers worldwide, visit www.hydrosat.com .

