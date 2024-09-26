Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
WKN: A116D1 | ISIN: CA3620M15016
26.09.24
08:00 Uhr
0,087 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 14:02 Uhr
GMV Minerals, Inc.: GMV Minerals Inc. Completes Initial Drilling at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its news release dated September 10th, 2024, it has completed its initial drill program on the Daisy Project, located in Lander County, Nevada.

The Company drilled five targets with 643m (2109 feet) of RC and tricone drilling. All holes intercepted various claystone horizons and claystone with felsic ash to lapilli tuffs with a distinctive trend towards more abundant claystone in the central portions of the caldera. Abundant alteration was noted in some drill holes with both oxidized and sulphide-bearing horizons observed.

A total of 221 samples have been submitted to ALS Global for analysis in Elko Nevada, including 10 Certified Reference Standards. The results will be released once they have been received and checked. No lost time accidents occurred, and all disturbed sites were graded and reseeded with the recommended seed mix.

Dr. D.R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geo., P.Eng. is the Q.P. for this release within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the technical content of this release and has approved its content.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. The Company's NI 43-101 resource estimate (Inferred) is 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold. In 2023, GMV acquired a total of 165 lode claims covering 3,408 acres in Lander County, Nevada where it is exploring highly prospective claims for uranium & lithium.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Ian Klassen, President

For further information please contact:

GMV Minerals Inc.
Ian Klassen
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: Klassen@gmvminerals.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GMV Minerals, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
