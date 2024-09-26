Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Compassion International is proud to announce that it has been shortlisted by The Transform Awards-North America for a best-in-class award for its new audio brand. Compassion is one of the first organizations in the charitable sector to launch an audio brand.

The Transform Awards honor and reward the most innovative, creative and successful brand work in six regions, including North America. The nomination puts the organization in the running, alongside other top-tier global organizations, for one of the most prestigious awards for branding and brand communications.

To launch a sound complement reflective of the 2.3 million children and youth it serves in 29 countries around the world, Compassion International partnered with sonic branding and sound production agency Sixieme Son.

"Our audio brand reflects the vibrant children and youth who inspire us daily," shares Compassion Chief Marketing Officer Robert Hawkins. "Through this new sound, we wanted to introduce people to the heart of our work to see children released from poverty-which is a truly joyful thing."

Compassion Vice President of Marketing Bruce Williamson agrees and hopes that listeners will feel the balance between empathy and energy in the piece.

"Ultimately, we hope this fresh engaging sound, and our work, inspires people to live a life marked with compassion," he adds.

Sonic branding, also known as audio branding, is the expression of a brand through sound. These short, recognizable snippets create a distinct audio identity that, when done well, becomes deeply intertwined with a brand and resonates with their followers.

For Compassion, the resulting audio brand is warm and human, intended to feel both familiar and reflective of the global nature of Compassion's work, not tied to one geographical location. The organization will incorporate it into its digital content offerings, especially video.

Listen to Compassion International's new sonic brand here.

The awards ceremony will take place on October 3, 2024 in New York City.





Children enrolled in Compassion's program in Brazil play soccer together in the sand. Copyright 2020, Compassion International.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10878/224588_6f808293c417689b_002full.jpg

About Compassion International

Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to release children from poverty in Jesus' name. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,500 local churches in 29 program countries to deliver spiritual, economic, social, and physical care to over two million babies, children, and young adults in poverty. Ranked No. 12 in Forbes' America's Top Charities List in 2022, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about Compassion's child development through sponsorship program, visit compassion.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

