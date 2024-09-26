Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB: TRPTF) ("Tribe" or the "Company"), a leading provider of technology-elevated property management solutions, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe, and Angelo Bartolini, President and CFO of Tribe, will both be attending the conference. Mr. Nakhla will be delivering an investor presentation and both Mr. Nakhla and Mr. Bartolini will be participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

Joseph Nakhla, CEO of Tribe Property Technologies, commented, "The Cantech Letter Conference provides a valuable platform to engage with the investment community and share our vision for transforming property management. As we continue to disrupt the traditional industry model, we look forward to showcasing how Tribe's tech-elevated platform enhances efficiency and delivers value to our stakeholders. This conference is an excellent opportunity to introduce Tribe's story to new investors and provide an update to our existing and supportive shareholders."

2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time in Track 1

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register

More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

To register and schedule 1-on-1 investor meetings with Tribe and attend the 2024 Cantech Letter Conference, please contact Tara Whittet at tara@cantechletter.com. 1x1 meetings will be conducted in person at the conference venue: Arcadian Loft.

About Cantech Letter Conference

The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the technology sector.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

