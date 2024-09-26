German inverter manufacturer SMA Solar Technology AG has launched a restructuring plan aiming to save up to €200 million ($223 million) for financial stabilization and market repositioning. From pv magazine Germany SMA Solar Technology AG has launched a "group-wide restructuring and transformation program. " The board hopes to achieve cost savings of an estimated €150 million to €200 million. "With the restructuring and transformation program that has now been initiated, we will stabilize SMA financially in the short term and, at the same time, readjust the medium and long-term business strategy," ...

