Global energy leader scales and optimizes real-time data operations with InfluxData's self-managed database

InfluxData, creator of the leading time series database InfluxDB, today announced that Siemens Energy, a global leader in sustainable energy solutions, is using InfluxDB to optimize data collection and analysis across its energy storage operations. Siemens Energy uses InfluxDB for predictive maintenance on its automated battery and marine production lines, allowing the company to gather high-frequency, high-resolution sensor data in real-time to power advanced monitoring and control systems.

"Siemens Energy had long used InfluxDB open source, but as we scaled, we needed a platform capable of handling the complexity, security, and real-time demands of our expanding operations," said Jan Petersen, Senior Manufacturing Engineer at Siemens Energy. "Moving to commercial InfluxDB was a strategic move to unify our data infrastructure, ensuring we have the reliability, scalability, and real-time performance to keep pace with production needs. InfluxDB delivers real-time visibility across teams and different projects, enabling faster decision-making and proactive maintenance to drive operational efficiency."

Siemens Energy's automated factory, which produces battery modules that power marine vessels and electric ferries, relies on InfluxDB to manage high-cardinality sensor data generated across production lines and customer sites. InfluxDB captures essential metrics such as performance data and test results ensuring consistent battery quality and reliability throughout the manufacturing process. While InfluxDB open source supported its initial operations, it couldn't meet the growing demands for scalability and real-time performance as Siemens Energy's workloads grew.

Since migrating to commercial InfluxDB, Siemens Energy significantly scaled its data operations, managing 700 high-volume write requests and 800 real-time queries per minute across research and development labs and production cells. The platform processes critical data from nearly 23,000 battery modules deployed at more than 70 locations globally. Each battery module generates over 100 unique sensor measurements every minute, with data transferred in bulk due to intermittent internet connectivity on these vessels. With InfluxDB's ability to ingest and analyze billions of time series data points at high speed, Siemens Energy can optimize production workflows and maintain operational excellence, even in challenging remote conditions.

"Siemens Energy is setting new standards in industrial automation, and InfluxDB plays a critical role in the foundation of these systems," said Dean Sheehan, EMEA Field Chief Technology Officer at InfluxData. "By harnessing time series data for predictive maintenance, Siemens Energy can anticipate and resolve challenges before they arise, ensuring smooth, uninterrupted performance across global operations. With InfluxDB providing real-time monitoring and control, Siemens Energy can focus on innovation, ensuring seamless operations in its push toward sustainability."

Last year, InfluxData rebuilt the core of its database to deliver InfluxDB 3.0, which brings significant gains in performance, including unlimited cardinality, high-speed ingest, and real-time querying to time series workloads. InfluxDB 3.0 gives developers an operational platform to manage high-resolution datasets without performance degradation, keeping systems responsive even when handling high-cardinality data. InfluxDB 3.0 is available to enterprises in InfluxDB Cloud Dedicated, a fully-managed, single-tenant time series database-as-a-service, as well as InfluxDB Clustered, a self-managed product for on-premises or private cloud deployments.

For more information on using InfluxDB 3.0 to power industrial operations, visit the InfluxData website.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain from power and heat generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers. Its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 98,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €31 billion in fiscal year 2023. www.siemens-energy.com

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform used to collect, store, and analyze all time series data at any scale. Developers can query and analyze their time-stamped data in real-time to discover, interpret, and share new insights to gain a competitive edge. InfluxData is a remote-first company with a globally distributed workforce. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926705084/en/

Contacts:

Alyssa Nickles

InfluxData

media@influxdata.com