Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.09.2024 14:06 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lycored: Study Finds Lycomato Improves Mitochondrial Function and Delays Cellular Aging

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A pre-clinical study recently published in Antioxidants finds Lycored's Lycomato® has significant benefits for cellular health and aging. Results from this study show Lycomato can improve mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and protect against cellular damage-all factors that slow the cellular aging process and effect longevity.

Lycored

Mitochondria, the energy (ATP) producers of cells, become less efficient and generate more harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS) over time. Increased oxidative stress damages cells, impairs cellular function, triggers cell senescence and accelerates aging. Studies suggest improving mitochondrial function can extend lifespan and promote healthier aging.1

To assess the effectiveness of Lycomato in delaying cellular aging, researchers treated cells with rotenone, a compound that triggers mitochondrial dysfunction. Results showed that when cells were also pre-treated with Lycomato, mitochondrial function improved, mitochondrial ROS levels were reduced by about 70%, ATP levels restored to around 70% and the number of senescent cells was dramatically reduced to near-normal levels. Together, results suggest Lycomato and similar phytonutrient-rich compounds could serve as potential agents for promoting cellular health and longevity.

These findings support previous research demonstrating the beneficial effect of lycopene, the hero among the six standardized phytonutrients found in Lycomato, on telomere length, a factor deeply connected to cellular aging.2Elizabeth Tarshish, PhD, Head of Scientific Value & Strategy at Lycored states, "Healthier mitochondria generate less oxidative stress, provide more cellular energy and support improved cellular function, contributing to a slower aging process. We're excited by the growing body of evidence that demonstrates Lycomato may help delay the aging process, extend cell lifespan, and maintain healthier tissues over time."

About Lycored
Lycored is an international company at the forefront of discovering the beauty within by combining nature's goodness with cutting edge science to deliver a sensory journey that impacts wellbeing. Established in 1995 in Israel, Lycored is the global leader in natural carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. For more information visit www.lycored.com.

Contact
Julia Matteson
FoodMinds
+1 617 779 1836
jmatteson@foodminds.com

  1. Phua QH, Ng SY, Soh BS. Mitochondria: A Potential Rejuvenation Tool against Aging. Aging Dis. 2024 Apr 1;15(2):503-516. doi: 10.14336/AD.2023.0712.
  2. Mazidi M, Kengne AP, Cheskin LJ, Banach M. Serum lipophilic antioxidants levels are associated with leucocyte telomere length among US adults. Lipids Health Dis. 2018 Jul 20;17(1):164. doi: 10.1186/s12944-018-0781-x.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016732/Lycored_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/study-finds-lycomato-improves-mitochondrial-function-and-delays-cellular-aging-302259534.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.