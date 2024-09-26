Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
26.09.24
08:16 Uhr
0,010 Euro
-0,001
-7,27 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
26.09.2024 14:12 Uhr
87 Leser
SciBase expands to new market in Pennsylvania and receives first order from large dermatology practice

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), pioneering prevention and prediction in dermatology announces today a partnership with Seraly Dermatology in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The strategic collaboration will allow SciBase to continue to broaden access of the Nevisense test to patients across the US, and further their commitment to the early detection of melanoma, when the disease is almost 100% curable. Seraly Dermatology will integrate several Nevisense systems into their skin cancer detection workflow.

"Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer and catching it early is key to survival. At Seraly Dermatology, we believe in providing our patients with the most advanced personalized care. For these reasons, we are keen to integrate the Nevisense test into our melanoma detection workflow. The Nevisense technology non-invasively analyzes the cellular structure of a patient's atypical moles right at point of care. This can help us not only personalize that patient's care but also improve clinical outcomes by practicing the earliest melanoma detection possible" says Mark Seraly, MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist, founder and CEO of Seraly Dermatology.

"We are thrilled to commence a partnership with Seraly Dermatology Their focus on individual patient care is one of many reasons we are proud to partner with them. I'm also pleased to see that our recent U.S. team expansion is already having a positive impact on the U.S. market by increasing access of the Nevisense test to more patients in new geographic areas", says Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

For additional information, please contact:
Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: pia.renaudin@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65
E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing on early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to enhance diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015 and the company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). Learn more at www.scibase.com. For press releases and financial reportsvisit: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/scibase/r/scibase-expands-to-new-market-in-pennsylvania-and-receives-first-order-from-large-dermatology-practi,c4043417

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/4043417/3024218.pdf

PR Seraly eng final

https://news.cision.com/scibase/i/press-release-seraly,c3337540

Press Release Seraly

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scibase-expands-to-new-market-in-pennsylvania-and-receives-first-order-from-large-dermatology-practice-302259883.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
