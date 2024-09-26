LALAL.AI Becomes First AI Vocal Remover That Uses Transformer Models for Vocal Separation

LALAL.AI's new Perseus AI uses technology similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT model for vocal removal.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / LALAL.AI is to announce the launch of Perseus AI, an advancement in vocal removal that leverages the power of the technology akin to OpenAI's ChatGPT model. As one of the first transformer models in audio processing, Perseus AI is set to redefine how users create instrumental versions of songs and acapellas.

Originally introduced by Google and widely utilized in applications like large language models, transformers are now revolutionizing audio processing too, with LALAL.AI being one of the pioneering solutions that leverages it for vocal isolation.

The core of Perseus AI features an entirely new architecture, distinct from its predecessors. Although the training procedures mirror those used for the Orion network (previous LALAL.AI model), the development of Perseus demanded an average of 3.5 times more resources, which resulted in a 15% enhancement in vocal extraction quality.

What does it mean for musicians, video creators, producers, and businesses that leverage vocal stem separation in their workflows? The vocals users isolate from a song or to clear background noise have become drastically clearer, containing fewer artifacts and infiltration of other stems. Such quality improvement will unequivocally result in a quality boost of their business or creative projects, be it a remix, mashup, karaoke track, podcast, dubbing of a video, or sync licensing a track.

Special Launch Offer

To celebrate the release of Perseus AI, LALAL.AI is launching a time-limited special offer, which is an excellent opportunity to stock up on minutes and save in the long run by purchasing selected LALAL.AI packs with extra minutes added. The packs with extra minutes are available for purchase from September 25 to October 7.

Users can experience the next generation of vocal removal technology with Perseus AI by visiting the LALAL.AI site. Perseus AI is specifically designed for vocal sound extraction, currently available for the "Vocal and Instrumental" stem. The new neural network is enabled by default with no additional steps required.

