

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Telesis Bio, Inc. (TBIO) is up over 106% at $4.78. Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is up over 16% at $112.03. NuCana plc (NCNA) is up over 16% at $3.56. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 13% at $18.60. Kanzhun Limited (BZ) is up over 13% at $16.15. Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is up over 13% at $3.30. TAL Education Group (TAL) is up over 12% at $9.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is up over 11% at $69.65. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) is up over 11% at $3.65. MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is up over 10% at $15.50. Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is up over 10% at $3.57. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is up over 8% at $2.98. Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is up over 6% at $1.45.



In the Red



VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (VSME) is down over 26% at $1.12. MDxHealth SA (MDXH) is down over 23% at $1.94. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is down over 16% at $10.40. Ryde Group Ltd. (RYDE) is down over 11% at $1.02. Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) is down over 7% at $3.35. Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is down over 6% at $11.80. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) is down over 6% at $11.06.



