Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Announces Inclusion as a Supplier to A Prominent Medical System That Services 21 States

Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a leading Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company that is redefining the healthcare industry with cutting-edge remote monitoring and diagnostic solutions, announces its inclusion as a supplier to another major medical system that encompasses 60,000 care providers over 400 hospitals and 400 care centers. In the U.S. today, 121.5 million adults have some form of cardiovascular disease. Yet nearly half of U.S. counties do not have a practicing cardiologist, leaving patients in these areas with a roundtrip of over 85 miles to see a heart specialist versus 16 miles for those in a county with at least 1 cardiologist.

"At Biotricity, we're dedicated to closing the wide gap in cardiovascular care across the nation," said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, founder and CEO of Biotricity. "Our inclusion as a supplier to this prominent medical system represents a significant step forward in ensuring that our innovative solutions are accessible to providers and patients. We're committed to transforming the landscape of healthcare delivery to improve patient outcomes, especially in underserved communities. As rollouts like this occur, Biotricity's path to profitability will accelerate."

Biotricity offers the only 3-lead compact connected cardiac monitoring device in the world- Biocore. Biocore is small in size and large in data, with the best diagnostic yield in the industry to minimize patient risk and optimize outcomes. The company's solutions are trusted by over 2,500 cardiologists in over 500 locations. This partnership not only expands Biotricity's market reach but also underscores its commitment to addressing critical gaps in cardiovascular care across the nation. For more information about Biotricity and its innovative healthcare solutions, please visit Biotricity.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

