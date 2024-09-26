PeakMetrics Launches New AI-Powered Platform to Help Organizations Upgrade Their Risk and Threat Intelligence

The PeakMetrics 2.0 solution combines narrative clustering and customizable threat scores to detect, decipher, and defend against AI-driven misinformation, media manipulation, and adversarial attacks.

PeakMetrics , a leading AI-powered narrative intelligence company, today announced the launch of PeakMetrics 2.0, an enhanced platform that offers cutting-edge narrative and threat detection. This major update equips governments and organizations with advanced tools to anticipate risks and mitigate emerging threats before they impact reputation, security, or financial health.

PeakMetrics 2.0 introduces powerful features, including new narrative clustering algorithms and customizable threat score alerts, pushing beyond the limits of traditional media monitoring tools to offer a more comprehensive solution. The intuitive interface ensures that teams can identify, analyze, and act on emerging narratives with greater speed and precision.

"PeakMetrics 2.0 reimagines how operators can sift through the information environment, with advanced features that address AI-driven threats like deepfakes and disinformation," said Nick Loui, co-founder and CEO of PeakMetrics. "This update provides organizations with early warnings and critical insights, helping them prioritize the risks that matter most. We're thankful to the many customers who have provided feedback along the way and are excited to officially launch these updates."

As the complexity and costs of online threats continue to rise, corporate disinformation alone is estimated to cost the global economy $78 billion annually. Meanwhile, AI-driven misinformation is the biggest short-term threat to the global economy, according to the World Economic Forum.

PeakMetrics 2.0 is built to meet these challenges head-on, evolving beyond traditional monitoring tools.

"Many organizations are relying on a traditional media monitoring solution today because they feel it's their only option - even if it's not the right tool for the job," said Bobby Lincoln, co-founder and COO of PeakMetrics. "PeakMetrics 2.0 provides something different. It's designed to complement media monitoring tools, while specifically helping organizations identify, analyze, and act on the threats and risks that actually matter to their brand."

The new features and functionality within PeakMetrics 2.0 align with the company's "Detect, Decipher, Defend" framework:

Detect:

Expanded Data Sources: The platform collects intelligence from millions of media sources, including fringe and emerging channels like TikTok, Telegram, Discord, and more. This ensures early detection, as harmful narratives often start on fringe platforms.

Narrative Clustering: PeakMetrics 2.0 simplifies thousands of mentions into digestible narratives, reducing the need for complex Boolean searches and revealing emerging trends faster.

Multi-Language Intelligence: AI-powered narrative identification technology works across languages to spotlight emerging narratives and region-specific conversations.

Decipher:

Custom Threat Scores: PeakMetrics 2.0 users can customize models to assign a "score" to each threat, helping determine the potential scope and impact of emerging narratives relative to their organization.

Partner Integrations: Advanced deep fake detection - via a partnership with Reality Defender - helps protect against fraud, scams, and impersonation. Collaboration with NewsGuard provides added context on source credibility.

Explore Topics: Easily monitor hot-button issues across the platform without writing complex queries. Instantly see how your brand, competitors, industry, or topics are discussed within key conversations for a complete view.

Network Graphs: Visually map how narratives spread, identifying key media domains or influencers pushing them.

Defend:

Tailored Reporting: Customizable options offer even more flexibility and value to reporting workflows. A sleeker design with improved visualizations streamlines the sharing of insights across teams and stakeholders.

Response Plans: AI-generated summaries, recommendations, talking points, and guided action plans help jumpstart reporting and response efforts in minutes - not hours or days.

Universal Dashboard: This feature allows users to compare and contrast workspaces in one place. An integration with Visily enables rapid data visualization for easy cross-functional reporting.

"PeakMetrics 2.0 is built to address the speed, scale, and complexity of online conversations," said Joe Raczka, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner, York IE, and a member of the PeakMetrics board of directors. "This next evolution of the platform is empowering commercial and government organizations with the AI capabilities and expert support they need to protect their organizations."

The launch of PeakMetrics 2.0 adds to an exciting year for the company. In August, the company was awarded a $1.85 million Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract by the US Air Force. One month later, Loui was named to PR Week's 40 Under 40 list. PeakMetrics' proprietary data has been cited by national news publications such as The New York Times , The Wall Street Journal , and the Associated Press .

About PeakMetrics

PeakMetrics offers a narrative intelligence platform that empowers governments and enterprises to detect and counter emerging narrative attacks- recently recognized by Forrester as 2024's top cybersecurity threat . Leveraging advanced AI, PeakMetrics monitors millions of media sources and 10+ different social media platforms to spot media manipulation and adversarial trends before they inflict serious damage to reputation, physical/cyber safety, or financial health. PeakMetrics helps clients collect early warnings and indicators that these attacks may be brewing on social media, decipher insights in real-time, and respond accordingly. Detect, decipher, defend at peakmetrics.com .

