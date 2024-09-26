Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
WKN: A40510 | ISIN: US45728T1025 | Ticker-Symbol:
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 14:38 Uhr
159 Leser
M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Inaugural Nevada Lithium Summit

September 29-30, 2024 at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Incline Village, Nevada

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Major General (Ret) Alberto Rosende will be participating at the Nevada Lithium Summit, with a focus on discovering the opportunities to learn about Nevada's growing battery supply chain.

Organized by Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, this conference seeks to harness Nevada's unique position, resources, and expertise to foster collaboration across sectors, promote advanced mining and energy practices, and encourage the development of a complete economy built around the state's lithium resources.

This two-day event provides opportunities to learn about Nevada's lithium loop, meet with industry professionals, connect with local, state and federal leaders, and leverage your opportunity to be a part of Nevada's growing battery supply chain.

M2i's ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:
IR@M2icorp.com

SOURCE: M2i Global Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
