Nassau, Bahamas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Centurion One Capital is thrilled to announce its 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, an exclusive three-day invitation-only event bringing together the most prominent North American small-cap growth companies and a select audience of global growth investors. This prestigious gathering will take place at the luxurious Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from October 21-23, 2024.

Building on the tremendous success of the 2024 LA Summit which set attendance records, this event promises a captivating agenda where North American small-cap growth companies collide with global growth investors. Attendees will enjoy a series of company presentations, dynamic panels, one-on-one meetings, and networking over three days, all set against the stunning white sand backdrop of Nassau's Cable Beach.

"We are eager to welcome industry leaders and investors back to the Bahamas for what promises to be another landmark global event," said Nima Besharat, CEO of Centurion One Capital. "The Bahamas Summit is a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and explore the next wave of North American growth companies."

C1C Bahamas Summit 2024

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is a premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

