JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl / Key word(s): Bond Julius Meinl Living: 2019 / 2024 Bonds Redeemed 26-Sep-2024 / 14:18 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Julius Meinl Living: 2019 / 2024 Bonds Redeemed Julius Meinl Living PLC, through its group companies, acquires prime real estate assets in major European political and economic capital cities for development into top rated hotel properties that comprise mainly apartments and that the group then operates itself ("Julius Meinl Living"). Julius Meinl Living is fully owned by the Julius Meinl family who, over the last 162 years, have demonstrated their expertise and excellence in consumer goods, retail and real estate. Julius Meinl Living is pleased to confirm that today it paid in full the principal and final coupon in relation to all outstanding JML Finance (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. 2019 / 2024 bonds (ISIN: XS2042981576). Accordingly, these bonds have now been redeemed. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Issuer: JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl 6 Rue Dicks L-1417 Luxembourg Luxembourg E-mail: office@juliusmeinlliving.com Internet: www.juliusmeinlliving.com ISIN: XS2042981576 EQS News ID: 1996575 End of Announcement - EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

