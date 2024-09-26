Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
26.09.2024 14:49 Uhr
Julius Meinl Living: 2019 / 2024 Bonds Redeemed

DJ Julius Meinl Living: 2019 / 2024 Bonds Redeemed 

JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl / Key word(s): Bond 
Julius Meinl Living: 2019 / 2024 Bonds Redeemed 
26-Sep-2024 / 14:18 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Julius Meinl Living: 2019 / 2024 Bonds Redeemed 
Julius Meinl Living PLC, through its group companies, acquires prime real estate assets in major European political and 
economic capital cities for development into top rated hotel properties that comprise mainly apartments and that the 
group then operates itself ("Julius Meinl Living"). 
Julius Meinl Living is fully owned by the Julius Meinl family who, over the last 162 years, have demonstrated their 
expertise and excellence in consumer goods, retail and real estate. 
Julius Meinl Living is pleased to confirm that today it paid in full the principal and final coupon in relation to all 
outstanding JML Finance (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. 2019 / 2024 bonds (ISIN: XS2042981576). Accordingly, these bonds have now 
been redeemed. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Issuer:    JML Finance (Luxembourg) sarl 
       6 Rue Dicks 
       L-1417 Luxembourg 
       Luxembourg 
E-mail:    office@juliusmeinlliving.com 
Internet:   www.juliusmeinlliving.com 
ISIN:     XS2042981576 
EQS News ID: 1996575 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1996575 26-Sep-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1996575&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2024 08:18 ET (12:18 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
