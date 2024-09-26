Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RightCapital Inc: RightCapital Announces Tax Strategy Module, Generating Optimal Tax-Adjusted Portfolio Values with One-Click

With the Click of a Button, Advisors Can Create the Optimal Tax Strategy for their Clients; Balancing Asset Location, Withdrawal, and Roth Conversion Strategies.

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / RightCapital, the fastest-growing financial planning software for financial advisors, today introduced a breakthrough in how advisors build tax strategies for their clients. The new tax strategy module, a first for the industry, enables advisors to easily identify changes to asset location strategy, withdrawal strategy, and Roth conversion strategy to generate the optimal tax-adjusted ending portfolio value for their clients. These capabilities are designed to benefit clients planning for retirement with asset location strategies, as well as those already in retirement with an optimal tax distribution strategy.

"When we consider major updates to RightCapital, we begin by listening to our advisors - hearing about what they love and what they'd like to see more of within the platform," said Dain Runestad, SVP of Product at RightCapital. "Active users of our tax distribution features have been looking for a feature like this to save precious time during the planning process.This new tax strategies feature strengthens advisor-client relationships by differentiating the advice advisors can provide."

The RightCapital platform has long-offered expansive capabilities for advisors -dynamically testing the impact that different tax distribution strategies can have on client portfolios. With this new update, RightCapital is arming advisors with a one-click solution, that removes the need to manually test and adjust client plans to achieve the optimal tax strategy. The new asset location module is a breakthrough in the financial planning space, allowing advisors to visualize asset allocation and set an appropriate asset location strategy for clients before they reach retirement age.

"RightCapital's track-record of innovation is one of the reasons we are the fastest growing financial planning software in the market," said Shuang Chen, co-founder and CEO of RightCapital. "With these new tax strategies features, we are confident that advisors can identify new opportunities for clients to grow their assets and ultimately achieve their financial goals."

Image: Advisors will be able to see the top 5 tax strategies, ranked based on the tax-adjusted ending portfolio value

A screenshot of a computer screenDescription automatically generated

These advanced tax strategy capabilities are available to all advisors leveraging RightCapital's Basic, Premium, and Platinum subscriptions. To learn more about RightCapital, contact RightCapital Sales at rightcapital.com/book-demo, sales@rightcapital.com or (888) 982-9596 Opt 1.

About RightCapital

RightCapital's mission is to create Right Plans for Real People. RightCapital is used by thousands of financial advisors to grow their practices and set their clients on the path to financial success. Founded in 2015, RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software with the highest user satisfaction among advisors (Source: The Kitces Report - 2023 AdvisorTech Study). For more information, visit https://www.rightcapital.com.

RightCapital media contact: marketing@rightcapital.com

SOURCE: RightCapital Inc

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.