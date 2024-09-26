Stacey Alcorn: Kristen Keegan of Silver Key Homes at LAER Realty Named Realtor of the Year by the Massachusetts Association of Realtors

TYNGSBORO, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Kristen Keegan, co-owner of Silver Key Homes at LAER Realty Partners, has been named Realtor of the Year for 2024 by the Massachusetts Association of Realtors (MAR). This prestigious award recognizes Keegan's exceptional contributions to the real estate industry and her relentless commitment to excellence in serving clients across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Kristen Keegan Accepting Realtor of the Year Award

Since beginning her real estate career in 2004, Keegan has built a reputation as one of the most respected professionals in the field. As a leader at Silver Key Homes, she has driven the growth of her team, now consisting of 18 agents, and has consistently delivered outstanding results, guiding hundreds of families to homeownership.

Her leadership extends well beyond her own team. Keegan has held several prominent positions within the industry, including serving as President of the Northeast Association of Realtors (NEAR) in 2020. She is a two-time recipient of NEAR's Realtor of the Year award and was honored with its Distinguished Service Award in 2022. Keegan has also served in various leadership roles at the state and national levels, including as Northern Region Vice President for MAR in 2024 and on the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Sustainability Advisory Group.

Keegan's accolades speak to her dedication to fostering professionalism, advocacy, and innovation in the real estate community. Her work on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, as well as her involvement in legislative advocacy through the Realtor Political Action Committee (RPAC), further highlight her influence and passion for advancing the industry.

"Being named Realtor of the Year is an incredible honor, and I am grateful to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors for this recognition. My journey in real estate has always been about empowering others - whether that's my clients, my team or my fellow realtors. I look forward to continuing to contribute to our vibrant industry," said Keegan.

Kristen Keegan's vision for the future of real estate is clear: to continue raising standards and supporting the growth of professionals in the field, ensuring that clients receive the highest level of service.

About LAER Realty Partners:

LAER Realty Partners is one of the largest independent real estate brokerages in the U.S., offering expert services across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and beyond. Silver Key Homes, owned by Kristen Keegan and Christina Silva, is part of the LAER network, known for its exceptional service and client-focused approach.

