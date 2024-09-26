Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
Cleverbridge Announces Payments Veteran Kevin Feagan as Chief Revenue Officer

A renowned leader in the payments industry, Feagan joins Cleverbridge with 20 years of experience in scaling innovative, globally recognized ecommerce companies

COLOGNE, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Cleverbridge, the all-in-one e-commerce platform for global subscription businesses, today announced the appointment of Kevin Feagan as its Chief Revenue Officer. Feagan will report directly to Wendi Sturgis, Chief Executive Officer, and serve as a member of Cleverbridge's leadership team.

Cleverbridge Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Feagan

Cleverbridge Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Feagan

In his new role, Feagan will oversee the go-to-market organization and be responsible for driving strategic alignment between all revenue-related functions. His extensive sales leadership experience in the payments industry from Everyware, FIS, and BluePay make Kevin the perfect fit to guide the continued success of Cleverbridge as it accelerates enterprise adoption of the merchant of record (MoR) model, which simplifies end-to-end ecommerce by consolidating payments, subscription management, sales tax compliance, and more.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Cleverbridge at this point in the company's history. The product, people, and clients have all impressed me immensely, but I've been particularly drawn to the leadership team. It's clear that Cleverbridge is ready for a major growth event, and I'm here to help make that happen," said Feagan. "I'm ready to take on the challenge, leverage my experience, and partner with our talented team to deliver even greater value to our clients. Together, we're going to build something amazing - and have a lot of fun doing it."

Prior to joining Cleverbridge, Kevin served as the CRO at Everyware, an Austin-based company focused on ecommerce payments and card-not-present (CNP) transactions. Before that, Feagan served as Senior Vice President at FIS, a Fortune 500® leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms. A reflection of his significant contributions to the industry, Kevin was recognized on the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA)'s 2020 Forty Under 40 list.

"Kevin has a proven track record of growing payments and ecommerce companies, and his addition will enable Cleverbridge to build on existing momentum as we continue to scale merchant of record selling globally," said Sturgis. "It's clear that the industry is rapidly changing, but Cleverbridge's position has never been stronger. Technology businesses are increasingly looking for alternatives to costly, drawn-out implementations and complex multi-vendor ecommerce solutions. Cleverbridge is poised to give these businesses exactly what they're looking for, helping them to drive maximum growth with minimal effort."

For more information, visit grow.cleverbridge.com or follow Cleverbridge on LinkedIn.

About Cleverbridge

Cleverbridge is the all-in-one ecommerce platform for global subscription businesses. As a merchant of record (MoR), we consolidate the essential components of an ecommerce solution - including payments, subscription management, tax/VAT handling, and regulatory compliance - to help businesses offload operational work and automate digital transactions throughout the customer lifecycle. Since 2005, leading B2B and B2C technology companies across industries have trusted Cleverbridge to deliver frictionless buying experiences and optimize acquisition, expansion, and retention in over 240 countries and territories. Learn more at grow.cleverbridge.com.

Contact Information

Gordon Knapp
Senior Director, Marketing
gordon.knapp@cleverbridge.com

SOURCE: Cleverbridge

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
