Pace® Analytical: Pace Life Sciences Expands Capacity and Capability With Acquisition of Catalent's Analytical Services Laboratory in Research Triangle Park

Company broadens service offerings and strengthens network by purchasing Catalent's Center-of-Excellence for Small Molecule Analytical Services facility in North Carolina

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Pace® Life Sciences, LLC, a contract development, and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, announced today that it has acquired from Catalent its Center-of-Excellence for Small Molecule Analytical Services located in Research Triangle Park (RTP), NC. Catalent is a leading global contract research, development, and manufacturing (CDMO) company with operations in the U.S. and across the globe. The acquired small molecule analytical services business has and will continue to support numerous biopharma and pharma clients with analytical services to bring life-changing medicines to market.





"This acquisition enhances and strengthens our ability to partner with our clients throughout early-stage drug research and development to commercialization as a full-service analytical outsourcing provider," stated Eric Roman, President and CEO of Pace®. "We are looking forward to the expansion of our scientific team and the expertise that comes with this transaction as we remain committed to our mission of improving lives and the health of our communities."

Dawn Von Rohr, President of Pace® Life Sciences, noted, "As we continue to expand our national network of small and large molecule testing services, we are able to provide faster, more flexible, and more reliable solutions for our clients. This commitment is the key accelerator for delivering high-quality laboratory services while tapping into our expertise to find solutions for complex programs."

This transaction expands the Pace® Life Sciences network to nine strategically located sites across the United States and Puerto Rico offering access to highly talented scientists, and a wide range of services including analytical services for small and large molecules, formulation development, and early-stage drug product manufacturing, all supported by a robust and validated quality system. In addition, Pace® provides key services in consulting, laboratory in-sourcing staffing, and laboratory equipment and relocation support.

ABOUT CATALENT

Catalent, Inc. is a global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world. With broad and deep scale and expertise in development sciences, delivery technologies, and multi-modality manufacturing, Catalent is a preferred industry partner for personalized medicines, consumer health brand extensions, and blockbuster drugs. Catalent helps accelerate over 1,500 partner development programs and launch over 150 new products every year. Its flexible manufacturing platforms at over 50 global sites supply approximately 70 billion unit doses of nearly 8,000 products annually. Catalent's expert workforce of approximately 17,000 includes more than 3,000 scientists and technicians. Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, the company generated approximately $4.4 billion in revenue in its 2024 fiscal year. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

ABOUT PACE® LIFE SCIENCES

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at PACELIFESCIENCES.com.

ABOUT PACE®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® people are committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at PACELABS.com.

