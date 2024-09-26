Anzeige
26.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
4biddenknowledge Media Group: Billy Carson Expands Literary Impact With Bestselling Books on Ancient Wisdom, Consciousness, and Financial Empowerment

Billy Carson's Works Bridge the Gap Between Ancient Knowledge and Modern-Day Success, Inspiring Readers to Transform Their Lives

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Billy Carson, bestselling author, financial literacy advocate, and CEO of 4biddenknowledge Inc., is reshaping the conversation on human consciousness and personal empowerment through his expanding catalog of groundbreaking books. Carson's works, including The Compendium of the Emerald Tablets, Woke Doesn't Mean Broke, The Chronicles of the Anunnaki, Fractal Holographic Universe, and The Epic of Humanity (co-authored with Matthew LaCroix), have captivated global audiences by merging ancient wisdom, advanced science, and practical financial insights.

Fractal Holographic Universe Billy Carson

Fractal Holographic Universe Billy Carson
Picture of the Book Cover

Billy Carson's writings bring esoteric and often overlooked knowledge into the mainstream, making complex topics accessible to readers eager to explore the mysteries of ancient civilizations, consciousness, and personal transformation. In The Compendium of the Emerald Tablets, Carson reintroduces the ancient texts with modern interpretations, while Fractal Holographic Universe delves into the intersections of quantum physics and consciousness. The Epic of Humanity, co-authored with Matthew LaCroix, explores the origins of human civilization and its future. Meanwhile, Woke Doesn't Mean Broke bridges the gap between financial literacy and spiritual growth, empowering readers to build wealth while expanding their consciousness.

As the founder of 4biddenknowledge Inc., Carson leads a pioneering media company dedicated to producing conscious content that challenges mainstream narratives. 4biddenknowledge Inc. publishes books, hosts educational events, and operates 4biddenknowledge TV, a streaming platform featuring documentaries, series, and podcasts on topics like ancient history, health and wellness, advanced science, and financial literacy. Co-led by wellness advocate Elisabeth Carson, the company is committed to empowering individuals by expanding awareness and fostering holistic personal growth.

Billy Carson's bestselling books have earned him widespread recognition as a thought leader, and his work continues to inspire truth-seekers and knowledge enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information on Billy Carson's books and other offerings, visit 4biddenknowledge Inc..

About 4biddenknowledge Inc.:
4biddenknowledge Inc. is a leading media company at the forefront of conscious content, exploring topics like human consciousness, ancient civilizations, financial literacy, and health and wellness. Founded by Billy Carson and co-led by wellness advocate Elisabeth Carson, the company offers books, streaming media, podcasts, and educational events designed to empower individuals through knowledge.

Media Contact:
Nikki Sheppard
4biddenknowledge Inc.
Email: nikki@4biddenknowledge.com
Website: https://4biddenknowledge.com

Contact Information

Nikki Sheppard
Assistant Copywriter
nikki@4biddenknowledge.com

SOURCE: 4biddenknowledge Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

