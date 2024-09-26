Saint Therese Opens New Senior Living Community - Saint Therese of Corcoran - in Growing West Metro City of Corcoran

New Community will have Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care apartments

Sixty years after its founding in 1964, Saint Therese has opened a new senior living community in Corcoran, Minn., a growing city in the west metro. With Saint Therese of Corcoran, the nonprofit organization now has four communities in the Twin Cities and one in Monroe, Mich.

Saint Therese of Corcoran opened on Monday, September 16, welcoming its first residents into the independent living apartments. More than 55 families will be moving in over the next two months.

"We are so excited to welcome the residents into his beautiful, new community," said Craig Abbott, president and CEO of Saint Therese. "Creating Saint Therese of Corcoran has been a labor of love for everyone involved and we couldn't be happier to be able to open our doors to the residents and the larger Corcoran community. This city is expanding rapidly, and we're honored to be able to provide senior care and services to this growing population."

The community features 99 apartments in Independent Living, 34 apartments in Assisted Living and 20 in Memory Care. Assisted Living will open in November and Memory Care will be completed in late December.

In addition to the most current apartment designs, Saint Therese of Corcoran will include a wellness center, warm water pool, a variety of dining experiences, library, golf simulator, theatre, outdoor amphitheater, woodworking shop and a stunning chapel with stained glass windows designed by a local artist.

The Saint Therese community is the first development in what will become the City of Corcoran's Town Center.

Pope Design Group is the architect on the project and the general contractor is CBS Construction Services.

About Saint Therese: Minnesota-based Saint Therese was founded in 1964 and prides itself on its rich tradition of providing exceptional care for seniors. It has locations and services in Brooklyn Park, Woodbury, Corcoran, Shoreview, IHM Senior Living Community in Monroe, Mich and Ascend Rehabilitation (rehabilitation therapy, health and wellness division). Most communities provide the full continuum of care from independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and transitional care. Saint Therese at St. Odilia in Shoreview specializes in hospice and palliative care. Saint Therese is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) senior care organization.

