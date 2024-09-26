Westpark Communications Recognized as Finalist for 2024 BizX Awards

SPRING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Westpark Communications, a prominent U.S.-based contact center, is excited to announce its nomination as a finalist for the 2024 BizX Awards, specifically in the Best Service-Based Business with Over 10 Employees category. This unique award recognizes the company among top businesses acknowledged for excellence and innovation across multiple sectors.

2024 BizX Awards

Westpark Communications - BEST SERVICE BASED OVER 10 EMPLOYEES

The BizX Awards, powered by ActionCOACH®, are part of the BizX conference, which will take place from October 27 to 30, 2024, at the iconic Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. BizX America brings business professionals and executive coaches from around the United States to celebrate business success and provide networking as well as learning opportunities. The awards ceremony, scheduled for October 30, will feature achievements in over 20 categories, honoring companies that exemplify leadership, growth, and groundbreaking strategies in their fields.

Josh Patten, President of Westpark Communications, expressed his gratitude for the recognition:

"We are so proud to be named a finalist in such a competitive and prestigious program. Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service to our clients."

About BizX

Founded by Brad Sugars, CEO of ActionCOACH®, BizX has become one of the leading business events since its inception in 2011. This high-energy conference provides the most up-to-date growth strategies and business practices.

For more information on Westpark Communications and its award-winning contact center services, visit www.westparkcom.net.

