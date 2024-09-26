Aesthetic Surgery Center Wins 1st Place in Three Categories in the 2024 Naples Community's Choice Awards

Aesthetic Surgery Center excels in Naples' 2024 Community's Choice Awards, earning top honors for its expertise in facial and body surgeries, led by renowned surgeons Dr. Agarwal, Dr. Maloney, and Dr. Holmes.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Aesthetic Surgery Center has received three exceptional awards from Naples Community's Choice Awards in the Beauty and Health category. This achievement highlights the Aesthetic Surgery Center team's dedication to providing the highest level of patient care and outstanding results. They are known for their skill in achieving natural-looking outcomes, which has won them several "Best of Naples" awards in the field of cosmetic surgery.

Aestetic Surgery Center surgeons: Dr. Holmes, Dr. Maloney and Dr. Agarwal

Aesthetic Surgery Center in Naples, FL, wins three Naples Community's Choice Awards for excellence in facial plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures.

A Triple Victory for Aesthetic Surgery Center in Naples

The Community's Choice Awards reflect the Aesthetic Surgery Center's reputation as a leading destination for cosmetic and reconstructive procedures in Naples. The center's team of skilled surgeons, including Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Dr. Richard Maloney, and Dr. Casey Holmes, deliver natural-looking results and provide exceptional care for patients.

Voted #1: "Best Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Center" - Aesthetic Surgery Center

The Aesthetic Surgery Center has been voted the top choice for cosmetic plastic surgery in Naples, FL, for seven out of the last eight years (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023, 2024). This recognition highlights the center's commitment to providing exceptional aesthetic and reconstructive surgical services.

Voted #1: "Best Plastic Surgeon" - Dr. Anurag Agarwal, MD, FACS

Dr. Anurag Agarwal, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and medical director of the Aesthetic Surgery Center, has been voted the best plastic surgeon in Naples, FL. His facial plastic surgery expertise, including the development of the innovative UpLiftTM facelift procedure and his consistent rhinoplasty/revision rhinoplasty outcomes, has earned Dr. Agarwal widespread recognition for delivering natural-looking, rejuvenated results while minimizing recovery time.

Voted #1: "Best Surgery Center" - Aesthetic Surgery Center

The Aesthetic Surgery Center has also been acknowledged as the best surgery center in Naples. This distinction recognizes the practice's caring staff, advanced equipment, AAAASF-accredited surgical suites, and commitment to patient safety and comfort.

Naples Residents Benefit from Award-Winning Aesthetic Services

The Aesthetic Surgery Center offers a comprehensive range of cosmetic procedures to Naples residents. Key services include:

Facial plastic surgery, including facelifts, eyelid surgery, and rhinoplasty

Body contouring procedures, such as liposuction and tummy tucks

Breast enhancement surgeries, such as augmentation and lifts

Non-surgical treatments, including injectables and laser therapies

Led by board-certified facial plastic and plastic surgeons Dr. Agarwal, Dr. Maloney, and Dr. Holmes, the center provides personalized care using advanced techniques.

About Aesthetic Surgery Center

The Aesthetic Surgery Center in Naples, FL, offers extensive expertise in reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery. The center's board-certified facial plastic and plastic surgeons offer a wide range of procedures, such as facelifts, rhinoplasty, lip enhancement, and breast and body contouring. The center also provides non-surgical treatments for a comprehensive approach to cosmetic enhancement for its patients.

The Aesthetic Surgery Center Staff

The Aesthetic Surgery Center team consists of highly skilled professionals dedicated to providing specialty-specific care in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery:

Dr. Agarwal, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, serves as the owner and medical director and is known for the trademarked UpLift TM procedure, which tightens the jawline and upper neck, and for the beautiful noses he creates through finesse rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty procedures.

Dr. Maloney, with over 30 years of private practice experience, concentrates on facial plastic surgery, endoscopic facelift surgery, and multimodality laser surgery.

Dr. Holmes, a board-certified plastic surgeon, excels in both facial and body procedures, but specializes in breast enhancement and body contouring.

Comprehensive Facial Plastic Surgery Procedures

The Aesthetic Surgery Center offers a wide array of plastic surgery procedures designed to enhance and rejuvenate the face. Their services include:

Facelift Surgery: Various facelift options, including endoscopic facelifts and the innovative UpLift TM procedure, to address sagging skin and restore a youthful appearance

Rhinoplasty: Both primary and revision rhinoplasty to enhance the shape and function of the nose

Eyelid Surgery (Blepharoplasty): Corrects droopy eyelids and removes excess skin and fat for a refreshed look

Chin and Cheek Augmentation: To enhance facial contours and balance facial proportions

The procedures are performed in the group's state-of-the-art, private surgical suites, which have received accreditation from the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF), maintaining the highest standards of safety, quality, and patient care.

Advanced Body Contouring Techniques

At the Aesthetic Surgery Center, we also offer a comprehensive range of body contouring procedures to help patients achieve their desired body shape. Their services include (but are not limited to):

VASER TM Liposuction: Removes excess fat deposits to sculpt and contour various body areas

Tummy Tuck (Abdominoplasty): Tightens abdominal muscles and removes excess skin for a flatter, more toned midsection

Mommy Makeover: A combination of procedures, including breast augmentation, tummy tuck, and liposuction, designed to restore a woman's pre-pregnancy body

Breast Augmentation: Breast implants and fat transfer techniques to enhance breast size and shape

Breast Lift (Mastopexy): Enhances and firms the breasts by excising excess skin and tightening the surrounding tissue

Thigh and Arm Lift: Removes excess skin and fat from the thighs and arms to improve their contour

Renuvion Skin Tightening®: Uses plasma energy under the skin to tighten the skin.

This highly skilled team of surgeons uses the latest methods and advancements to deliver safe, effective, and long-lasting results.

Non-Surgical Cosmetic Treatments

For patients looking for aesthetic improvements without surgery, the Aesthetic Surgery Center offers a variety of non-surgical treatments:

Injectables and Dermal Fillers: BOTOX® Cosmetic, JUVÉDERM®, Restylane®, and Radiesse® reduce wrinkles, restore facial volume, and enhance facial features.

Laser Treatments: Advanced laser technologies address skin concerns such as pigmentation, vascular lesions, wrinkling, and skin texture (CO2, Fractional CO2, Erbium-YAG, Cutera Excel V, Broadband Light).

Chemical Peels and Microdermabrasion: Exfoliating treatments improve skin texture, tone, and overall complexion.

Skin Care Products and Services: Medical-grade skincare products and services, including Medical Tattoo and permanent makeup, enhance skin health, restore appearance, and provide long-lasting aesthetic improvements.

Contacting the Aesthetic Surgery Center for Award-Winning Services in Naples

Aesthetic Surgery Center: Serving Naples and Southwest Florida

The Naples Aesthetic Surgery Center provides outstanding cosmetic and reconstructive surgery services. With a team of board-certified facial plastic and plastic surgeons and two certified registered nurse anesthetists, the center offers a wide range of facial plastic surgery, body contouring, and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. Patients can contact the center at (239) 594-9100 for inquiries or to schedule a consultation.

Located at 1175 Creekside Pkwy, Naples, FL 34108, the Aesthetic Surgery Center serves patients from Naples, Fort Myers, and surrounding areas.

Contact Information

Shawn Constable

Practice Manager

shawn@aestheticsurgerycenter.com

(239) 594-9100

SOURCE: Aesthetic Surgery Center

View the original press release on newswire.com.