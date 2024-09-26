Curbee Announces Mohawk Chevrolet's Adoption of Its Mobile Service Platform to Enhance Customer Experience and Operational Efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Curbee, the leading mobile service technology platform for automotive dealerships, today announced that Mohawk Chevrolet has selected Curbee as its mobile service technology partner. Mohawk Chevrolet is an upstate New York-based dealer that recently went viral when GM CEO Mary Barra appeared on its mockumentary-style social media videos based on "The Office."







"We're excited to partner with Mohawk Chevrolet and bring our mobile service technology to a dealership that has a track record for creativity and early adoption in the best service of its customers," Curbee CEO Denise Leleux said. "Our platform is designed to help dealerships like Mohawk Chevrolet provide exceptional service experiences, increase operational efficiency and ultimately grow their businesses."

Curbee's mobile service platform empowers dealerships to easily and profitably offer mobile service to customers at their homes, offices or wherever they choose. By leveraging Curbee's advanced technology, Mohawk Chevrolet aims to optimize service operations, enhance customer engagement and drive higher customer satisfaction.

Mohawk Chevrolet General Manager Travis Horne said the dealer is already feeling the impact of using Curbee's platform.

"Curbee's mobile service platform is exactly what we needed to elevate our dealership's service offerings," Horne said. "The ability to streamline scheduling and provide on-site maintenance will not only boost our operational efficiency but also create a more personalized and convenient experience for our customers. We're looking forward to seeing how this partnership will enhance customer loyalty and drive new business."

Curbee's platform offers Mohawk Chevrolet and its other dealer customers several key benefits:

Enhanced Operational Efficiency : Curbee's AI-powered scheduling and real-time route optimization increase technician productivity and reduce service downtime.

Improved Customer Satisfaction : Dealer customers can now enjoy the convenience of having their vehicles serviced at their preferred locations, reducing the need to visit the dealership.

Revenue Growth: The platform's ability to facilitate service recommendations during on-site visits will drive additional revenue streams for Mohawk Chevrolet, as it does for other dealerships.

Curbee's innovative approach to mobile service has proven to be a significant value-add for dealerships nationwide, enabling them to meet the evolving needs of car owners. As Curbee expands its footprint across the U.S., partnerships with forward-thinking dealerships like Mohawk Chevrolet continue to demonstrate the transformative power of mobile service technology.

About Curbee

Curbee was founded, launched and backed by DVx Ventures, a venture studio with a unique approach to company creation and scaling. Curbee is now the fastest-growing mobile service technology platform for dealerships, transforming how automotive service is delivered and experienced. With a focus on innovation and technology, Curbee empowers dealerships with cutting-edge solutions to optimize operations, enhance customer engagement, train staff and drive revenue growth. From AI-powered scheduling to predictive maintenance analytics, Curbee is redefining the future of automotive service. For more information, visit www.curbee.com.

