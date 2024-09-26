DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Teams Up With Iconix International for Global Fragrance Launch for the Iconic Oleg Cassini Brand in Partnership With Tempest Consumer

The World's Premier Brand Management Company Iconix International, Which Leads the Oleg Cassini Licensing Strategy for David's, is Partnering David's and Tempest Consumer to Bring the Oleg Cassini Fragrance to Life

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, is delighted to announce the upcoming launch of Oleg Cassini's signature fragrance, developed in collaboration with Tempest Consumer and under the licensing stewardship of Iconix International. Set to debut in spring 2025, this fragrance offers customers the perfect luxurious finishing touch for all her special occasion moments.





Iconix International is the world's premier brand management company and owner of a diversified portfolio of strong global consumer brands across fashion, sports, entertainment and home. It has 28 brands in 100+ countries and over 500 licenses. Leveraging Iconix's international network of best-in-class operating and retail partners and portfolio high-awareness brands, the company helps bring relevant, on-trend, quality branded-products to millions of consumers across the globe. Through this platform and the Iconix commitment to continually improve its network and expertise, the company consistently increases the value of brand IP for all market participants - and now including David's Oleg Cassini brand.

Oleg Cassini has a rich history and a tremendous legacy of dressing some of the world's most iconic women from Marilyn Monroe to Audrey Hepburn to Jackie Kennedy to Renee Zellweger to Taylor Swift. He is a legend in the couture designer and luxury space and this fragrance will capture the essence of glamor, sophistication and timeless elegance for which the Oleg Cassini brand is known.

"One of our passions at Iconix International is to match the world's most powerful brands to consumers who love and cherish them. The Oleg Cassini brand is already adored by millions of young women and we are thrilled to present the Oleg Cassini fragrance with David's and Tempest Consumer," said Bob Galvin, CEO Iconix International.

"Oleg Cassini represents one of our halo exclusive designer brands - and we sell more Oleg Cassini gowns and dresses than any other brand. His name is synonymous with classic, enduring fashion, and is someone our customer knows and loves. We look forward to building on this success by offering her an iconic, romantic, and alluring scent she'll reach for each time she gets ready for a fun night on the town," said Kelly Cook, President, Brand, Technology and Finance of David's Bridal. "Scents are infused into some of our most cherished memories and with a signature fragrance, she can recall those special moments each time she puts it on. We want all our customers to feel elegant and confident at every event she attends and creating a beautiful scent as her finishing accessory is the perfect way to do so."

Tempest Consumer, a leader in the development, manufacturing and distribution of luxury fragrance brands, has played an integral role in the creation of this scent. Having previously worked with global names like John Varvatos, French Connection, Elie Tahari, Badgley Mischka and Judith Ripka, Tempest Consumer brings its extensive expertise to this collaboration - ensuring the Oleg Cassini fragrance embodies the same quality and sophistication the brand has been known for over decades.

"Through creative fragrance development and tasteful packaging, we believe we can translate the iconic Oleg Cassini brand legacy to a new generation of consumers," said Brian Robinson of Tempest Consumer. "We are excited to bring the brand to life in the fragrance category by creating a scent which feels both timeless and contemporary."

Fit for all consumers who are seeking the perfect spritz before they walk out the door to any occasion, the new scent will be available at David's Bridal stores and online, and select retailers in May 2025. For more information on the Oleg Cassini fragrance launch and to be among the first to purchase, visit https://davidsbridal.com.

About Iconix International

Iconix is a brand management company and owner of a diversified portfolio of global consumer brands across the women's, men's, home, and international segments. Iconix's business strategy is to maximize the value of its brands primarily through strategic licenses and joint venture partnerships around the world, as well as to grow the portfolio of brands through strategic acquisitions.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing guests for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the ethos of making dreams happen. David's Bridal is dedicated to innovating solutions that serve her, including Pearl by David's, which includes a wedding website, a universal wedding registry, a robust wedding checklist, and a new vendor marketplace that beautifully pairs brides to their perfect vendor partners. David's also launched the industry's only loyalty program, Diamond Loyalty Program. This program, with almost three million members, provides perks and deals from partners like The Black Tux, Shutterfly, Little Tuxedos and much more, plus provides brides an opportunity to win a free honeymoon. With more than 190 stores located across the U.S. and Canada and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañeras, graduations, proms, and communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

