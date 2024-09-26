New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Microblink, a leader in AI-powered identity verification, announces the launch of its Fraud Lab, a unit dedicated to improving identity fraud detection. The Fraud Lab is composed of AI/ML scientists, designers, and fraud experts who collaborate to stay ahead of emerging fraud threats and provide stronger protection for businesses.

The Fraud Lab leverages AI to simulate fraud attacks and build datasets, actively using over 280,000 synthetically generated documents for training and evaluation. The Fraud Lab's dataset enhances Microblink's machine learning models, enabling them to detect fraud more effectively and adapt continuously to new fraud types. By continuously adapting to new fraud types, Microblink ensures businesses remain protected in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

In addition to its technical capabilities, the Fraud Lab also empowers businesses through thought leadership, education, and innovation, helping organizations proactively safeguard their operations. Microblink provides actionable resources and fosters collaboration to enable businesses to strengthen resilience and security across the digital landscape.

"Our Fraud Lab is focused on staying ahead of fraud and protecting our customers before threats become an issue," said Albert Roux, EVP of Product Identity at Microblink. "Through AI and machine learning, we're preventing identity fraud and delivering solutions that make a real difference for our customers."

Key Capabilities of the Fraud Lab:

AI for Fraud Simulation: The team uses AI to simulate common forgery techniques and enhance fraud detection.

The team uses AI to simulate common forgery techniques and enhance fraud detection. Proactive Fraud Detection: Identifying emerging threats before they affect businesses.

Identifying emerging threats before they affect businesses. Data Generation: Continuously improving AI/ML models to ensure they stay up to date with new fraud patterns.

Continuously improving AI/ML models to ensure they stay up to date with new fraud patterns. Faster Document Onboarding: Quickly integrating new document types with high accuracy utilizing synthetically generated documents.

Quickly integrating new document types with high accuracy utilizing synthetically generated documents. New Anti-Fraud Strategies: Developing methods to stay ahead of evolving fraud risks.

Fraud Lab supports a range of solutions that help protect businesses from identity fraud, ensuring reliable and secure operations.

About Microblink: Microblink is a leader in AI-powered identity verification technology. With products like BlinkID, BlinkCard, and BlinkID Verify, Microblink helps businesses streamline identity verification, protect users, and reduce fraud. Microblink is committed to staying ahead of fraud risks to create a more secure digital world.

For more information, visit www.microblink.com.

