Nex, the leading motion technology company, and Miraculous Corp, the joint venture behind the globally acclaimed Miraculousfranchise, announced the release of Miraculous Ladybug: Paris Dash, an endless runner game exclusively available on the award-winning Nex Playground console starting today.

Based on the hit animated series, Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, the game uses Nex Playground's motion tracking technology to immerse players in the action, using their body movements to race through the streets of Paris as the iconic superheroes to save the city from evil villains!

Key Game Features:

Active Gaming: Players experience the thrill of being a superhero as they use their whole body to leap and swing across the rooftops of Paris.

Boss Battles: Face off against the iconic villains of the Miraculous series, from Stormy Weather to The Evillustrator.

Multiplayer Mode: Compete with friends in 2-player action in a sprint to the finish.

Suitable For All Ages: Miraculous Ladybug: Paris Dash is suitable for ages 5 and up, aligning with the television series' fan base.

Miraculous Corp joins Nex Playground's growing list of brand partners including Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, and Halfbrick Studios expanding on the console's library of family-friendly, interactive games.

"The enthusiasm from the Nex Playground community for this game has been incredible so far," said David Lee, co-founder and CEO of Nex. "We know Miraculous has a passionate and dedicated fanbase, and we've been working hard to create a game that captures the thrilling spirit of the series. Miraculous Ladybug: Paris Dash not only brings these beloved characters to life, but also aligns with Nex's mission to get families up and moving together, and we're confident it will resonate with fans and newcomers alike."

Nex Playground retails for $199 USD and is now available for purchase on Amazon. For more information and to view the full library of games, visit http://www.nexplayground.com/.

Miraculous follows the adventures of two seemingly typical teens with secret identities, Marinette and Adrien, who magically transform into superheroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to save their city of Paris from unexpected villains! As the global sensation celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2025, the Miraculous universe continues to captivate audiences through its CG-animated television series, feature films and digital content, as well as consumer products, gaming, live events, and more. With broad appeal across all ages, the show's five seasons are available in over 150 countries across the globe. This fall, the excitement builds with the premiere of a fourth animated TV event, and season six is set to start delivery. Miraculous has become a digital sensation with 40B+ views on YouTube; 740MM+ products sold, and retail sales have surpassed US$1.5B. Miraculous is thewinner of 40 awards including Best Animated Series in the Kids Programming category at the 2023 Kidscreen Awards.

About Nex

Nex is helping families reconnect with the joy of movement through fun, social, and interactive content that's accessible to all ages. Its award-winning Nex Playground gaming console launched in December 2023, powered by an Amlogic premium AI chip and manufactured by Skyworth, a leader in home entertainment. With Nex Playground, cutting-edge AI and computer vision technologies are used to merge digital and physical worlds, immersing players in the experience using their natural body movement. Games range from original sports and fitness titles, to educational games and titles in collaboration with Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, and Fruit Ninja. Since its founding, Nex has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, TIME's Best Inventions, Parents' Best Entertainment System for Families, and has received RedDot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards. Nex Playground is also kidSAFE+ COPPA certified, highlighting the company's firm stance on privacy and safety for kids and families. To learn more, visit https://www.nex.inc or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

About Miraculous Corp

Miraculous Corp is the groundbreaking joint-venture between Mediawan, Europe's premier independent production powerhouse led by Pierre-Antoine Capton, and ZAG, the innovative independent animation studio renowned for crafting original tales and IPs led by Jeremy Zag, that unites all facets of the globally acclaimed Miraculous franchise. The mission of Miraculous Corp is to elevate the brand's global footprint, overseeing both creative endeavors and commercial ventures to magnify its influence on a worldwide scale. Miraculous Corp aims to deploy creations around the franchise, and opening the door to a new era of iconic characters and captivating narratives. Ladybug's adventures will soon unfold new content around the world.

