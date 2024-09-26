Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2024) - Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CSE: MGW) (OTC Pink: MGWFF) ("Maple Leaf"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with The Palliser Economic Partnership (the "PEP"). The PEP is comprised of 20 communities including City of Medicine Hat, Town of Bassano, Oyen and Coronation in SE Alberta.

PEP was formed with a mission "To facilitate regional cooperation to position SE Alberta as an ideal location for business investment" and its mandate is to "Assist communities in regional projects and economic development activities that cannot be completed by communities on their own." PEP's core focus areas are:

Marketing and Communications - Make SE Alberta globally competitive by marketing the region on a larger scale and promoting initiatives to attract investment. It is also vital to promote the PEP as an effective regional alliance and the region as a healthy place to live and do business.

Regional Cooperation - Grow and build communities through capacity building and collaboration, ensuring strong, vibrant communities throughout the region. We support balanced and sustainable growth in member communities, building alliances, partnerships and networks that enhance economic development participation inside and outside the region.

Business Investment - Encourage sustainable economic growth by supporting business retention, economic diversity, investment attraction, industry innovation, and technology adoption and commercialization.

Under this LOI, the Company will work with PEP to invigorate the economy of the PEP by bringing in investments to harness green and environmentally friendly projects including green housing, renewable energy etc. PEP will collaborate with the Company in obtaining support from local communities and assist to secure necessary permitting, licensing grants and subsidies from Provincial and Federal government.

"We are glad to collaborate with Maple Leaf to show their investors why SE Alberta is the best place to live and do business," said Doug Jones, Chairman of PEP.

"We're excited to enter the strategic partnership with PEP to bring green renewable energy projects in the region with their full support and assistance. The SE Alberta will be the next major development segment when all the major cities in Alberta are facing housing shortage and high unemployment. We expect our investment initiatives will not only bring in the economical benefit for the residents, but introduce the region to the global investment market," said Raymond Lai - President and CEO of Maple Leaf.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is focused on green and environmentally friendly business, It aims to contribute to a greener and more sustainable future.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information (FLI)

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "FLI" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to Maple Leaf's current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. FLI includes words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "target", "intend", "estimate", "could", "should", "may" and "will" or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. This FLI is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by FLI.

Security holders, potential security holders and other prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the FLI. Such risks include the factors discussed from time to time in Maple Leaf's filings with the CSA. Please visit Maple Leaf's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/224686

SOURCE: Maple Leaf Green World Inc.