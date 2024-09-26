Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe) S.A

Nasdaq Copenhagen has on request by the member, decided to terminate Cash Equity membership of Credit Suisse Bank (Europe) S.A. The membership will expire as of September 30th, 2024. Credit Suisse Bank (Europe) S.A. has traded with member ID CSV in the INET Trading System. Member: Credit Suisse Bank (Europe) S.A. INET ID: CSV Last day of trading: September 27th, 2024 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (20) 37532196 or +44 (0) 20 3753 2195. Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1248259