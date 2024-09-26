Duke Energy Foundation Ignites the Workforce With $740,000 in Grants to Florida's Educational Institutions and Universities

18 Florida-based organizations receive significant investments to support new programming, sustainability and resiliency initiatives, direct scholarships for students at all educational levels to support Florida's growing workforce

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / The Duke Energy Foundation has announced $740,000 in grants to support 18 education-based organizations to continue Duke Energy Florida's investment in education and future workforce needs statewide.

The resources will fund a variety of energy and engineering initiatives to benefit a diverse population of students. Grantees will be hosting career exploration field trips and summer camps for K-12 students, providing resources for teachers to expand educational programming and encouraging energy and resiliency research opportunities among Florida universities.

"Education can spark a lifelong interest in a given field," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "It's a privilege to support so many unique initiatives this year aimed at reaching individual students with new opportunities that can drive a career and love for energy, engineering and climate resiliency."

University of Florida (UF) received a $75,000 grant to support three energy-focused, education initiatives that will directly impact students in these fields. One of which, the "Energy Education, Mentoring and Scholarship Program," will enable participation in scholarship, educational and research opportunities for a diverse group of energy-focused students. Through this program, eight engineering students interested in the energy sector will receive $2,000 Duke Energy Scholar awards.

Additionally, the University will be creating a Sustainable and Resilient Energy Engineering Certificate (SREEC) to encourage student-led research using solar measurement and conversion infrastructure installed at the UF Energy Research Park.

"UF is committed to employing community-focused strategies to spur economic and workforce development across Florida," said Maria Gutierrez Martin, UF Foundation associate vice president. "Our shared work is helping high school and middle school students increase their understanding of the energy grid, prepping college students for careers in solar energy and supporting five Florida communities as they plan for an environmentally resilient future."

In Volusia County, FUTURES Foundation will use a $30,000 grant to increase student engagement in three different initiatives within Volusia County Schools. These programs are focused on energy design studies: solar/alternative, electrical and plant.

"FUTURES is grateful for the consistent support provided by Duke Energy. This grant will allow students to participate in STEM programs at Rose Bay," said Shimene Shepard, FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools executive director. "Although we are a coastal community, this is often the first opportunity these students have to be on the water."

A complete list of grant recipients can be found below, with additional details available here.

K-12 Education

Citrus County Education Foundation

Consortium of Florida Education Foundation

Education Foundation of Lake County

Foundation for Orange County Public Schools

Foundation for Seminole County Public Schools

FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools

Highlands County Education Foundation

Jefferson County Education Foundation

Madison County Education Foundation

Orlando Science Center

Pinellas County Education Foundation

Polk County Education Foundation

Higher Education

Seminole State College of Florida

Florida Agriculture & Mechanical University

Florida Polytechnic University

University of Central Florida

University of Florida

University of South Florida

For more information about the Duke Energy Foundation, please visit duke-energy.com/community/duke-energy-foundation/Florida.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

