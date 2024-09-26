Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TYC | ISIN: US2538252022 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYPHA LABS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYPHA LABS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2024 15:38 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hypha Labs, Inc.: Functional Mushroom Company Hypha Labs Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a pioneer in functional mushroom sciences, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) to provide investor and public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

"As we draw closer to our full roll-out of what we anticipate will be a highly market disruptive suite of devices to empower both home users and commercial kitchens to provide and produce the finest functional mushroom ingredients possible we believe that it is time to engage a well-established firm like Emerging Markets to help celebrate our story," says Stone Douglass, CEO, Hypha Labs. "In our detailed examination of firms in this industry, Mr. Painter and Emerging Markets' decades of proven efficacy, paired with a modern, constantly adapting approach seems ideal."

"As long-time believers in the power of the mushroom and the widespread appetite for functional mushrooms, it goes without saying that a Company with the intellectual property Hypha Labs has to be a real change agent should be highly compelling for our audience," stated James Painter, President of EMC. "Accordingly, we have conducted our due diligence on the Company and are intrigued by the business model, the depth of experience of both management and consultants, as well as the share structure and overall business strategy."

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC's website at https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in functional mushrooms and has positioned itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

From time to time, the Company may post new and material information on its website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

LN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hypha-labs-inc/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/hyphalabs
IG: https://www.instagram.com/hyphalabsinc/
Twitter: https://x.com/Hypha_Labs

For more information about Hypha Labs visit HyphaLabs.com

For the Company's current Investor Presentation please visit www.HyphaLabs.com/deck

Investor and Media Relations:

Integrity Media Inc.
(888) 216-3595
team@integritymedia.com

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
James S. Painter, CEO
390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300
Orlando, Florida 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

Contact Information

Kurt Divich
President, Integrity Media Inc.
team@integritymedia.com
(888) 216-3595

SOURCE: Hypha Labs, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.