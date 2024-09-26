Hypha Labs, Inc.: Functional Mushroom Company Hypha Labs Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services

Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a pioneer in functional mushroom sciences, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) to provide investor and public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

"As we draw closer to our full roll-out of what we anticipate will be a highly market disruptive suite of devices to empower both home users and commercial kitchens to provide and produce the finest functional mushroom ingredients possible we believe that it is time to engage a well-established firm like Emerging Markets to help celebrate our story," says Stone Douglass, CEO, Hypha Labs. "In our detailed examination of firms in this industry, Mr. Painter and Emerging Markets' decades of proven efficacy, paired with a modern, constantly adapting approach seems ideal."

"As long-time believers in the power of the mushroom and the widespread appetite for functional mushrooms, it goes without saying that a Company with the intellectual property Hypha Labs has to be a real change agent should be highly compelling for our audience," stated James Painter, President of EMC. "Accordingly, we have conducted our due diligence on the Company and are intrigued by the business model, the depth of experience of both management and consultants, as well as the share structure and overall business strategy."

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC's website at https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

The company has developed revolutionary cutting-edge technology focused on new methods of producing the active ingredients found in functional mushrooms and has positioned itself to play an important role in the burgeoning Functional Mushroom industry. Visit us at HyphaLabs.com.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

From time to time, the Company may post new and material information on its website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

LN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hypha-labs-inc/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/hyphalabs

IG: https://www.instagram.com/hyphalabsinc/

Twitter: https://x.com/Hypha_Labs

For more information about Hypha Labs visit HyphaLabs.com

For the Company's current Investor Presentation please visit www.HyphaLabs.com/deck

Investor and Media Relations:

Integrity Media Inc.

(888) 216-3595

team@integritymedia.com

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

James S. Painter, CEO

390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300

Orlando, Florida 32801

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

Contact Information

Kurt Divich

President, Integrity Media Inc.

team@integritymedia.com

(888) 216-3595

SOURCE: Hypha Labs, Inc.