Tagg-N-Go Car Wash Named the Official Car Wash of The Utah Jazz

Today, the Utah Jazz announced a multi-year partnership with Tagg-N-Go Car Wash, Utah's largest privately-owned car wash, making them the "Official Car Wash of the Utah Jazz".

WHAT: Starting this season, Tagg-N-Go will kick off 'Jazz N Go Car Wash Days' across the Salt Lake Valley, featuring a special appearance by Jazz Bear. At each event, fans will have the opportunity to win Utah Jazz tickets, signed jerseys from their favorite players, and other exclusive items.

But that's not all -- after every Utah Jazz win, fans in attendance will receive a co-branded Utah Jazz x Tagg-N-Go air freshener, ensuring the Jazz spirit stays with them long after the game ends.

WHO:

All Tagg-N-Go and Jazz fans

WHEN:

Friday, September 27

1 - 3 pm

WHERE:

Tagg-N-Go Car Wash Lehi

3482 W 1940 N

Lehi, UT 84043

-- taggngo.com --

MEDIA INTERESTED IN ATTENDING MUST RSVP TO CAITLYN WADE (marketing@taggngo.com)

Contact information

Name - Caitlyn Wade

Phone number - (435) 628-2256

Email - Marketing@taggngo.com

SOURCE: Tagg-N-Go Car Wash