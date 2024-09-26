Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Scientific Advisory Board Member to Share Poster Presentation at American Society of Clinical Oncology Quality Care Symposium About the Methodologies Involved in Designing an Advocate-Led Quality of Life Survey for Cance

Jaguar's commercial focus on cancer supportive care aims to use the best tools and techniques that assess the quality of life of cancer patients and survivors and deliver solutions to address these unmet needs - Commonly used tools and techniques fail to measure what patients are most concerned about

Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals sponsored the "More Than a Diagnosis: A Quality of Life Survey for Individuals with a Diagnosis or History of Cancer"

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Stacey Tinianov, MPH, the founder of Advocates for Collaborative Education (ACE) and a member of Jaguar's Scientific Advisory Board, will conduct a poster presentation on September 27, 2024 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Quality Care Symposium. The presentation, titled "Measuring what really matters: Advocacy-led co-creation and accrual of a pan-cancer QoL survey," will describe the methodologies and best practices used to design and execute "More Than a Diagnosis: A Quality of Life Survey for Individuals with a Diagnosis or History of Cancer." The "More Than a Diagnosis" survey, an online, anonymous ACE survey initiative to shed light on the diverse and profound challenges faced by individuals living with a diagnosis or a history of cancer, was sponsored by Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals and presented by Tinianov and other members of ACE at the December 2023 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium. The abstract for the September 27, 2024 presentation can be viewed by clicking here.

"While cancer treatments have advanced considerably since the advent and availability of targeted therapies, significant short- and long-term treatment side effects can be challenging or even devastating to an individual's quality of life (QoL). Unfortunately the tools and techniques commonly used to assess the QoL of cancer patients and survivors often fail to measure what patients and survivors are most concerned about," said Tinianov. "Management of treatment side effects is integral to supportive care, and understanding what matters most to individuals can potentially guide improvements in supportive care to effectively address QoL impacts. I am delighted about the opportunity to share the co-creation methodologies that made that survey successful at the ASCO Quality Care Symposium."

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo's crofelemer is FDA-approved under the brand name Mytesi® for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Visit the Make Cancer Less Shitty patient advocacy program at makecancerlessshitty.com and on X, Facebook & Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that Tinianov will conduct a poster presentation September 27, 2024 at the ASCO Quality Care Symposium. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.