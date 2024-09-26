Anzeige
26.09.2024 16:02 Uhr
Zello Strengthens Information Security Posture With ISO 27001 Certification

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2024 / Zello, the leading voice-first communication platform for frontline workers, today proudly announced it has achieved ISO 27001 certification, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of information security.

Zello's platform is trusted daily for mission-critical and time-sensitive operations across industries such as aviation, retail, and emergency services, where data privacy and security are not just important, but essential.

ISO 27001 certification is awarded to organizations that demonstrate strict adherence to comprehensive information security management standards. This includes the establishment, implementation, and continuous improvement of security practices that safeguard sensitive information.

Alongside this certification, Zello has strengthened its security posture by meeting HIPAA compliance through a separate independent audit conducted earlier this year. Additionally, Zello successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit in 2023 and is currently in the 2024 "window of observation" for ongoing compliance.

"For Zello customers, the ISO 27001 certification means a validation of best-in-class security, regulatory compliance, and commitment to continuous improvement," said Zello's Chief Information Security Officer Bryon Miller. "Customers are now assured that the exceptional security measures they have always relied on are now certified against this ISO 27001 International Standard."

To learn more about Zello's information security practices, visit the Zello Trust Center at https://trust.zello.com/

Contact Information

Bryon Miller
CISO
bryon@zello.com

SOURCE: Zello

