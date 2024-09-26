Best Global Health Insurers for 2024 Announced by International Citizens Insurance

Including Best Plans for Families, U.S. Citizens Abroad, Foreigners in the USA, and Global Nomads

International Citizens Insurance, a leading international insurance broker based in Boston, MA, is excited to announce its updated list of 2024's best global health insurance plans for expats, global citizens, remote workers, and immigrants. We aim to simplify the overwhelming array of international health insurance choices for the growing wave of expats moving to new countries.





These providers represent the pinnacle of international health insurance, ensuring clients receive top-tier medical care, regardless of location. Whether for expatriates, retirees, long-term travelers, or digital nomads, these plans are designed to meet the diverse needs of today's global citizens.

As international moves become increasingly common, access to reliable and comprehensive health insurance is paramount. Today, we are excited to announce the unveiling of the Top 10 International Health Insurance Plans, recognizing the providers that have excelled in offering exceptional global healthcare and peace of mind to clients worldwide.

"Our top priority is helping international citizens find a suitable plan for their needs and budget. The companies in our list excel at the key criteria that are most important to people living abroad," said Joe Cronin, President of International Citizens Insurance. "These top insurers are trustworthy and reliable, providing great service to clients wherever they live. We're excited to congratulate this year's winners."

International Citizens Insurance judged each insurer on key criteria: the size of its network, the breadth of benefits, the availability of features such as telemedicine, the user-friendliness of filing a claim, the ability to adjust a premium through copays or deductibles, and the insurer's financial stability (A.M. Best).

The Top Global Health Insurance Providers for 2024:

Cigna Global - A favorite among expatriates and families, Cigna Global offers customizable coverage across multiple regions, allowing policyholders to tailor their plans. GeoBlue Xplorer - Perfect for U.S. citizens abroad and foreign nationals moving to the U.S., GeoBlue Xplorer offers extensive benefits, including access to the U.S. Blue Cross Blue Shield network. IMG Global Medical Insurance - Known for its affordability and flexibility, IMG caters to those seeking comprehensive medical coverage on a budget.

Additional options added this year include plans from WorldTrips and Trawick International, which offer short-term international medical plans for expats on shorter assignments.

International Citizens Insurance has also identified the best plans for specific clients. These include the best premium health plans for U.S. citizens abroad, the best medical insurance plan for non-U.S. citizens, health insurance for foreigners residing in USA, and the most affordable plans for people on a budget.

Learn more about the best international health insurers at: https://www.internationalinsurance.com/health/best-companies.php

About International Citizens Insurance

International Citizens Insurance provides a unique platform that enable travelers and expatriates to research, quote, compare, and purchase international health, life, travel, and expatriate insurance from a variety of international carriers.

