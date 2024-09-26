Cloud Retail Ltd.: Get It While It's Cold: Cloud Retail and Vilo Gelato Team Up to Ensure Frozen Gelato Deliveries Stay Perfectly Chilled

Cloud Retail partners with Vilo Gelato to deliver a full-stack eCommerce solution, enabling Vilo Gelato to start selling online.

With 35+ locations, Vilo Gelato has become a favourite among ice cream enthusiasts for its unique flavours and commitment to quality. Now, Vilo Gelato is poised to enhance its customer experience by providing a seamless online shopping platform.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Cloud Retail to bring our gelato to a wider audience," said Vincent Kusuma, CEO of Vilo Gelato. "This collaboration allows us to offer a new level of convenience to our customers, especially as online shopping continues to grow in popularity. With Cloud Retail's robust eCommerce platform, we are confident that our customers will have an exceptional online purchasing experience.

"Cloud Retail is a user-friendly and reliable eCommerce platform that enables us to achieve this goal. We are confident that through this partnership, our customers will not only receive high-quality Vilo Gelato products but also enjoy an exceptional online shopping experience. This is a significant step forward in ensuring our products are easily accessible to customers wherever they are, be it in the office, home, party, school, social gathering, park, etc.

"We believe this collaboration is a testament to our commitment to continuous innovation and delivering the best to our customers, while also leveraging technological advancements to provide better service. Having Cloud Retail as our strategic partner, we are better equipped to meet the evolving market demands and offer a modern, secure, and enjoyable shopping experience."

Paul Findel, VP of Sales at Cloud Retail, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, "Vilo Gelato is an exciting brand in Indonesia, and we are thrilled to work with them to bring their eCommerce vision to life. Our end-to-end solution is designed to handle all aspects of online sales, from user-friendly storefronts to secure payment processing and efficient delivery logistics. Our extensive experience in the grocery space was a perfect match for Vilo Gelato as their temperature-sensitive product requires an error-free rapid delivery. We look forward to helping Vilo Gelato expand its presence in the digital space."

Vilo Gelato is an aspiring Indonesian-made ice cream with flavour and taste inspiration from Indonesia and around the world. Currently, more than 75 flavours are available to bring joy and happiness to customers around Indonesia. Visit https://www.vilo.id/.

Cloud Retail is an all-in-one eCommerce platform combining all the services you need in one tool, eliminating the need for multiple systems, improving efficiency, and lowering operating costs. Visit www.thecloudretail.com.

