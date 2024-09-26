Nuran Wireless Inc: NuRAN Publishes its Second Insights Video on Q2 Results and Finance Q&A

NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR)(OTC Pink:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce the release of the second Insights Video on the NuRAN Wireless Youtube Channel. Following the August 20, 2024, video titled "Beyond the Press Release", this new video attempts to further elaborate on the Q2 results as well as dealing with several shareholder questions particularly on the financing of the business.

Jim Bailey, CFO at NuRAN, explains in more detail the Q2 2024 financial statements released on August 30, 2024. Key metrics for revenue and gross profit in Cameroon are aligning with previously forecasted business plan projections helping to further discussions with key partners based on the evolving financial performance of the NaaS business model. Mr. Bailey also does a deeper dive into capital expenditures and debt repayments and the expected impact on the potential to further finance NuRAN Africa. Progress is already being made on the debt financing announced in May as well as added equity to come alongside.

Mr. Bailey further discusses site economics and the positive progress in the first half of the year which is expected to continue with the new site builds. The local NaaS operations are benefiting from scale economies in Cameroon which are bringing benefits on a per site basis and for the operation. Closing the Cygnum Capital financing with the first drawdown in July marked a turning point and the Company looks forward to continuing positive results for the remainder of 2024 and into 2025.

Site Deployment Update

In September, the Company completed the first batch of 11 sites in Cameroon and is progressing with a second batch of 10 new sites. The procurement of the first wave of 60 out of 120 sites has been completed with materials currently being shipped to Cameroon.

Management expects to complete the conditions precedent to unlock the second US$ 1.5M drawdown from the Cygnum facility in October. This amount will allow it to complete the delivery of the sites in inventory in the Democratic Republic of The Congo.

The Company reports that it is launching operations in Benin and Ivory Coast. The core network elements integration is expected to be completed early November. Material and service partners have been selected and procurement is on-going for the initial batch of sites for those 2 countries.

Pursuing the objective of delivering 600 sites from the Cygnum Capital loan facility, management also focused on its expansion across multiple countries. This diversification is expected to have a significant impact on the business.

