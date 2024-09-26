API Management Market worth $16.93 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global API Management Market will grow from USD 7.67 billion in 2024 to USD 16.93 billion by 2029 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. API management platforms transform how businesses manage and deploy APIs, making integration more seamless and secure. By providing tools for creating, deploying, and monitoring APIs, these platforms enable organizations to handle their digital assets efficiently. API management integrates various security protocols, analytics, and traffic management technologies to ensure scalability and optimal performance. Additionally, it fosters easier collaboration between internal systems and third-party applications, enhancing agility and allowing companies to adapt smoothly to rapid changes in demand or technology shifts.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Platform, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Verticals Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Some of the significant API Management Market vendors are Google (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), MuleSoft (US), Axway (France), Software AG (Germany), WSO2 (US), Broadcom (US), and TIBCO Software (US)

The services segment is expected to capture the highest CAGR during the forecast period by offering.

API management services are crucial in managing the API throughout its lifecycle and guaranteeing that the APIs developed are secure, elastic, and high-performing. Such services are usually comprised of API design and development tools through which organizations can design and build adequate and reliable APIs for use within their business operations. When APIs are deployed, management services offer API gateways that facilitate traffic management distribution of loads and security shields that shield the APIs from potential threats and other risks that may hinder their proper functioning. Security elements are an essential component of the API management services that provide various advanced features such as authorization and authentication mechanisms to protect multiple APIs and their data from unauthorized access, along with encryption to meet regulatory compliances to some extent. Moreover, these services come with features that offer an API's performance, usage, and possible real-time problems, enabling organizations to manage API strategies efficiently.

API management services also facilitate developer interaction by having portals containing documentation, testing beds, and support materials for use. This makes it easier to implement API into software and increases the rate of development, thus improving the developer's experience. Also, these services provide additional features for API monetization and analytics, which help organizations measure usage and apply charging models that will bring revenues.

Based on the platform, the lifecycle management segment is expected to hold the second largest market share during the forecast period.

API lifecycle management is the process of designing, building, deploying, and managing APIs during their entire lifetime. This management guarantees that APIs are properly created, tested, launched, and monitored to fulfill both business and technical requirements. The lifecycle begins with API designing and planning, which defines the API's goals, functionality, and standards. This step entails developing a blueprint that defines the API's endpoints, data structures, and interactions.

Following design, the development step involves developing the API, verifying correct integration with backend systems, and meeting performance targets. This is followed by thorough testing to discover and resolve any bugs before the API is released into production. Once the API is live, it moves on to the deployment step.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America's API Management Market is expected to grow significantly in the near future as the region demonstrates constant digitalization prevalence of cloud, microservice, and mobile applications. APIs are used in almost all business sectors, such as banking, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication, to support business functions, improve the customer experience, and integrate with third-party service providers. Large vendors such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and MuleSoft drive this market through integrated API management platforms, including API design, development, security, and monitoring. These companies rely on horizontal and vertical growth to bring up their portfolios and meet customers' needs. The market is also experiencing growth due to the increasing need for more secure and expandable API platforms, which is resulting from increasing security concerns and compliance issues. Moreover, the demands for digital banking, the emergence of fintech solutions, and the influence of IoT devices positively impact the adoption of API management platforms in the region. High maturity and adoption of IT solutions in the North American market, along with several prominent investments in technology infrastructure, makes it an essential region in the API Management Market, especially with considerable US dominance in investments and innovation.

Top Key Companies in API Management Market:

Some of the significant API management vendors include Google (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), MuleSoft (US), Axway (France), Software AG (Germany), WSO2 (US), Broadcom (US), and TIBCO Software (US).

