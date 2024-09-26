NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. - Bill (OLGERD241223) admitted to trading on September 27, 2024

Information about the Issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Name Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2. Org. no. 420369 7789 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3. LEI: 5493003YDW5CUGC5PS30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4. Symbol (Ticker) OLGERD241223 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5. ISIN: IS0000036762 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6. CFI number: D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7. FISN ( Financial instrument short name): OLGERDIN EGILL/MMKT 20241223 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8. Issuer Country: Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9. Bond/Bill: Bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10. Orderbook ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11. Total Authorized: 860.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12. Issued before (nominal): 0 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13. Issued now (nominal): 860.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14. Nominal value: 20.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15. Listed on the Exchange: 26.09.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16. Market: Kauphöll Íslands -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17. Administrator: Íslandsbanki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18. Market maker: No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms - Cash flow -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19. Amortization type: Zero Coupon Bond ----------------------------------------------------------- 20. Amortization type, if other: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21. Currency: ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22. Currency, if other: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23. Issue date: 26.09.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24. First ordinary installment date: 23.12.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25. Total number of installments: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26. Installment frequency: One -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27. Maturity date: 23.12.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28. Interest rate: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29. Floating interest rate, if applicable: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30. Floating interest rate, if other: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31. Premium: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32. Simple/compound interest: Bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33. Simple/compound if other: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34. Day count convention: ACT / 360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35. Day count convention, if other: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36. Interest from date: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37. First ordinary coupon date: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 38. Coupon frequency: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39. Total number of coupon payments: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40. If irregular cash flow, then how: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41. Dirty price/clean price: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42. If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43. Indexed: No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 44. Name of index: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45. Daily index or monthly index: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46. Daily index or monthly index, if other: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47. Base index value: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48. Index base date: NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 49. Call option: No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50. Put option: No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51. Convertible: No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------- 52. Credit rating (rating agency, date): No 53. Additional information: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54. Registered at CSD: Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55. Securities depository Verðbréfamiðstöð Íslands hf. (VBM) ----------------------------------------------------------- 56 Date of Application for Admission to Trading 25.09.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------- 57. Date of Approval of Application for Admission to 25.09.2024 Trading 58. Date of admission to trading 27.09.2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59. Order book ID OLGERD241223 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60. Instrument subtype Bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61. Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading ----------------------------------------------------------- 62. List population name ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS ----------------------------------------------------------- 63. Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 64. Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 65. MiFIR identifier: BOND - Bonds ----------------------------------------------------------- 66. Bond type: CRPB - Corporate Bond -----------------------------------------------------------