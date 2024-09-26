Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Insider-Alarm: Warum Insider Millionen von Aktien dieses Goldwerts kaufen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
26.09.2024 16:10 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Ölgerðin Egill Skallagrímsson hf. - Bill (OLGERD241223) admitted to trading on September 27, 2024

Information about the Issuer                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Name                          Ölgerðin Egill   
                               Skallagrímsson hf. 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2. Org. no.                        420369 7789     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3. LEI:                          5493003YDW5CUGC5PS30
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issue information                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
4. Symbol (Ticker)                     OLGERD241223    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5.  ISIN:                         IS0000036762    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
6.  CFI number:                      D-Y-Z-U-X-R     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7.  FISN ( Financial instrument short name):        OLGERDIN EGILL/MMKT 
                               20241223      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8.  Issuer Country:                    Iceland       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9.  Bond/Bill:                       Bill        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10. Orderbook ID:                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11. Total Authorized:                    860.000.000 kr.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
12. Issued before (nominal):                0 kr.        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
13. Issued now (nominal):                  860.000.000 kr.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
14. Nominal value:                     20.000.000 kr.   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
15. Listed on the Exchange:                 26.09.2024     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
16. Market:                         Kauphöll Íslands  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
17. Administrator:                     Íslandsbanki hf.  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
18. Market maker:                      No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms - Cash flow                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19. Amortization type:                   Zero Coupon Bond  
-----------------------------------------------------------           
20. Amortization type, if other:              NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
21. Currency:                        ISK         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22. Currency, if other:                   NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
23. Issue date:                       26.09.2024     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
24. First ordinary installment date:            23.12.2024     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
25. Total number of installments:              1          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
26. Installment frequency:                 One         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
27. Maturity date:                     23.12.2024     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
28. Interest rate:                     NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
29. Floating interest rate, if applicable:         NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
30. Floating interest rate, if other:            NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
31. Premium:                        NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
32. Simple/compound interest:                Bill        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
33. Simple/compound if other:                NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
34. Day count convention:                  ACT / 360      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
35. Day count convention, if other:             NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
36. Interest from date:                   NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
37. First ordinary coupon date:               NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
38. Coupon frequency:                    NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
39. Total number of coupon payments:            NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
40. If irregular cash flow, then how:            NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
41. Dirty price/clean price:                NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
42. If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
 include accrued interest for days missing until next              
 business day?                                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Indexing                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
43. Indexed:                        No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
44. Name of index:                     NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
45. Daily index or monthly index:              NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
46. Daily index or monthly index, if other:         NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
47. Base index value:                    NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
48. Index base date:                    NA         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Other information                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
49. Call option:                      No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
50. Put option:                       No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
51. Convertible:                      No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------------------           
52. Credit rating (rating agency, date):          No         
53. Additional information:                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Admission to trading                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
54. Registered at CSD:                   Yes         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
55. Securities depository                  Verðbréfamiðstöð  
                               Íslands hf. (VBM) 
-----------------------------------------------------------           
56 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      25.09.2024     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-----------------------------------------------------------           
57. Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    25.09.2024     
 Trading                                    
58. Date of admission to trading              27.09.2024     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
59. Order book ID                      OLGERD241223    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
60. Instrument subtype                   Bill        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
61. Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
-----------------------------------------------------------           
62. List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
-----------------------------------------------------------           
63. Static volatility guards                No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
64. Dynamic volatility guards                No         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
65. MiFIR identifier:                    BOND - Bonds    
-----------------------------------------------------------           
66. Bond type:                       CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond        
-----------------------------------------------------------
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.