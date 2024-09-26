Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.09.2024 16:10 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoWow GmbH: Gowow EMEA Company Presentation

Gowow, a new brand of light electric motorcycles arrives in Europe

Munich, Gowow, a Chinese company based in Shanghai opens its new headquarters for operations in EMEA. Gowow, a new brand of light electric motorcycles, with currently two models in the range, ORI and ALPHA, has decided to enter the European, Middle East and African markets, with a new headquarter in Munich (Germany).

The two General Directors, Peng Su (Co-owner of the company) and Tong Liu, Administrative Director and Josef Morat, new Sales & Marketing Director, are building the team dedicated to EMEA network support, and developing the distribution network in the various countries.

Distribution network which currently includes an official distributor in Italy, UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Scandinavian countries (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland) and which is looking for new importers/distributors for the other countries currently discovered.

The product is available and approved in Europe with an L1e approval. Furthermore, an unlocked "Pure-Offroad" version is available where the technical characteristics of the motorbike can be exploited 100% with a maximum power of 9kW and 420Nm, with a speed of up to 100km/h.

The design is based on two aspects, the first is functionality, with a removable 2.8kWh battery (2,1kWh for Alpha), with a three-year warranty. The second, a large surface where you can customize dedicated graphics and thus personalize the vehicle to your own taste and pleasure, this makes the motorbike unique in which to express your creativity. A version limited to 25 km/h is also available for the Swiss and Dutch markets, where this version allows specific use using cycle paths and driving without a license.

Launch Campaign, with the aim of making its brand and product known, Gowow EMEA has launched a special compaign for the first 100 customers who will purchase an ORI at a special price of €4,194 plus VAT and the gift of a special KIT for transform the bike into a "Total-Black" look.

With this new headquarters in Munich and an ambitious expansion strategy, Gowow reaffirms its commitment to becoming a benchmark in the electric motorcycle market in EMEA, offering innovative and accessible products that combine functionality, design and customization.

Munich, 26 of September 2024.

Josef Morat
Sales & Marketing Director
josef.morat@gowow-eu.com
www.gowow.com

Attachment

  • ORI Desert Jump (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9d9b2e52-e3a6-445b-9003-482921c594e5)

