GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.09.2024 16:10 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Top rank for Wolters Kluwer in Newsweek's survey on most trustworthy companies in the world

PRESS RELEASE

Top rank for Wolters Kluwer in Newsweek's survey
on most trustworthy companies in the world

Ranking recognizes "companies that have earned the confidence of consumers, investors and employees by producing quality products, paying employees fair wages and effective leadership"

Alphen aan den Rijn - September 26, 2024 - Wolters Kluwer, a leading provider of professional information and software solutions, is proud to announce its number two ranking in the global Business & Professional Services Category on Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies list. It's the second consecutive number two ranking for Wolters Kluwer in this annual survey. On a country base, Wolter Kluwer also ranks second among the 16 companies on the list that are based in the Netherlands.

This well-followed and independently judged ranking of more than 1,000 companies globally is published by Newsweek in partnership with Statista. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month.

"We are honored to again be recognized as one of the world's most trustworthy companies by Newsweek," said Nancy McKinstry, CEO and Chair of the Board of Wolters Kluwer. "This achievement reflects Wolters Kluwer's unwavering commitment to our core values of integrity, innovation, and customer focus. Our purpose is to empower professionals to make critical decisions with confidence, and trust is at the heart of everything we do."

Newsweek's comprehensive survey was based on 230,000 ratings from 70,000 respondents across 20 countries and 23 industries. Wolters Kluwer's recognition is a testament to its commitment to providing best-in-class professional information and software solutions to professionals in the healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulatory, and corporate performance and ESG sectors in more than 180 countries, including the majority of Fortune 500 companies.

To learn more about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.


###

AboutWoltersKluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeand Instagram.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Dave GuarinoMeg Geldens
Wolters Kluwer
VP, Head of Global Communications		Wolters Kluwer
Investor Relations
t + 1 646 954 8215
dave.guarino@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:dave.guarino@wolterskluwer.com)

ir@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:ir@wolterskluwer.com)


Stefan Kloet
Wolters Kluwer
Associate Director Global Communications
stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com)
t +316 12 22 36 57

Attachment

  • 2024.09.26 Top rank for Wolters Kluwer in Newsweek's survey on most trustworthy companies in the world (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a64ebd62-abaf-445e-8711-1c3399069eaf)

