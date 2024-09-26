OTA Testing Market worth $3.17 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The OTA Testing market is expected to reach USD 3.17 billion by 2029, up from USD 2.23 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Rising demand for wireless consumer devices, growing adoption of 5G technology, expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem, and stringent regulatory requirements for wireless devices are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the OTA testing market. Moreover, opportunities such as advancements in autonomous vehicles, growth in smart city initiatives and infrastructure, advancements in millimeter wave (mm-wave), and massive mimo technologies drive the market growth.

OTA Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 2.23 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 3.17 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Offering, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Rapidly evolving wireless standards and technologies Key Market Opportunities Advancements in autonomous vehicles Key Market Drivers Rising demand for wireless consumer devices

The key advantages of OTA testing are that the wireless devices are ensured to meet industry performance, safety, and regulatory standards. Advancement in technologies with regard to enhanced MIMO configurations and mmWave capabilities increases the accuracy and efficiency of OTA testing. In addition, OTA testing also supports faster 5G rollouts with better connectivity and interoperability across devices in smarter cities and IoT environments.

5G to dominate the cellular network segment of the market during the forecast period.

5G technology will drive the growth of cellular networks in the OTA testing market due to its rapid rollout and expansion across the world at a significant pace. Testing, therefore, becomes hugely in demand, with heavy investments being poured in by governments and telecom companies in the 5G infrastructure. The adoptions of 5G technology amongst consumer devices, industrial applications, and the automotive sector happen very rapidly. Ensuring these devices meet 5G standards and deliver performance in real-life scenarios is what OTA testing targets. 5G Americas believes that North America leads the world in 5G adoption. The integration of 5G technology with IoT and emerging 5G-enabled devices consistently pushes demand for complete OTA testing across industries.

Automotive & Transportation to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The Automotive & Transportation sector is expected to register highest CAGR. Growth in the OTA testing market will be rapid, contributed by the increasing connected vehicles, supported by 5G and IoT technologies in the automotive sector. It is expected that connected vehicles will need extensive OTA testing for their reliability in communication and safety. Increased regulation and requirements for safety and communications, in turn, raise demands for OTA testing. Overall, these technological advancements and regulatory requirements are driving significant growth in OTA testing for the automotive and transportation sector.

North America registered the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR in the OTA testing industry on account of several key factors. The advanced deployment of 5G creates more demand for intensive OTA testing to ensure performance at device and network levels. The large volume of connected devices, along with technological innovations in different areas such as autonomous cars and smart cities, raises exhaustive OTA testing demands. This, in turn, has driven up the need to test for performance and security requirements with strict regulatory and compliance standards. Increasing investments in research and development and the adoption of IoT and smart technologies add to the growth in the market. These factors combine to ensure significant growth in North America in the area of OTA testing.

The report profiles key players in OTA testing companies such as Rhode & Schwarz (Germany), Keysight Technologies (US), Anritsu (Japan), SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (UK), National Instruments (US), UL LLC (US), Spirent Communications (UK), Bureau Veritas (France), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as solution and services launch, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and joint ventures.

